Oconee Blotter: Golf cart driver plows into fishermen, knocks one in lake

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

TWICE STOLEN: On March 20, Cpl. Quinton NeSmith responded to a report by a 89-year-old Athens woman that her purse was stolen at the Walmart parking lot. She forgot to collect her purse when she returned the cart to a holding place. A surveillance video showed a man push his cart to the location and look at the purse. He returned to his vehicle, then returned and got the purse and left. The license plate of the suspect was traced to Bogart. When the deputy went to the suspect’s home, he initially said he didn’t know what they were talking about. But when informed it was on camera, he admitted he took the purse. The 27-year-old Bogart man said he considered turning the purse in, but decided to keep it. He said he removed the $45 cash and threw the purse out on East Thompson Street. When the deputy went there, a few contents from the purse were there, but the purse had been stolen again. The man was taken to jail on a theft charge.

WARRANT SERVED: March 16, Deputy Matthew Lariscy and three other deputies went to a home on Daniells Bridge Road to serve a warrant on a 48-year-old man. The deputies knocked loudly on the door, but upon getting no response decided to leave. But a small dog came into the yard along with a woman. She said her husband was asleep. After she examined the warrant, she offered to wake him. However, Cpl. Lex Ogan said no and explained why. The deputies entered the house and woke the man. He was upset about the warrant, but he was taken to jail.

JAIL RELEASE: On March 16, Deputy Chris Haag and three other officers responded to the parking lot of Kroger on Epps Bridge Parkway. Witnesses described a man running in the lot and clapping his hands. The deputy located the man, who was sweating profusely. He explained he had been released from the Clarke County Jail. During a search of his pockets, some foil with heroin was found. The 36-year-old Royston man was returned to jail.

BIBLE THEFT: On March 19, Deputy Bill Reynolds responded to a shoplifting call at Home Depot, where a man was seen leaving the store with DeWalt jumper cables. The 28-year-old Athens man explained he was taking the cables to jump start his car, but he planned to return them. A search of his jacket disclosed a Bible and a prayer book. He admitted he had stolen the books from the nearby Kroger store. He was taken to jail.

GOLF CART ATTACK: On March 24, Deputy Dylan Pulliam and Deputy Gregory Harrison were dispatched to a lake in Rowan Oaks subdivision. Three men fishing in the lake reported they were attacked by a man who ran his golf cart full speed at them. One man was hit, a second was able to jump out of the way, but the third man was knocked into the lake. The golf cart also went into the lake. The deputy questioned the wet 55-year-old man who was driving the golf cart. He explained he was just trying to scare the men, but lost control of the cart. Despite his explanation, he was taken to jail on an aggravated assault charge.

SHOPLIFTING CHARGED: On March 23, Deputy Dylan Pulliam was dispatched to Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Oconee Connector, where two women were seen shoplifting almost $6,000 worth of clothing. They escaped in a red BMW. A search of the FLOCK camera tag system showed the vehicle was headed south on Highway 15. Greene County was notified and a deputy stopped the car near Lick Skillet Road. A 22-year-old Bishopville, S.C., woman and a juvenile were arrested. The clothing was recovered. The juvenile’s mother was contacted in regards to the younger suspect.

DUI CHARGED: On March 19, Deputy Dustin Mines responded about 7 p.m. to a report of a possibly intoxicated man leaving a pizza restaurant. The deputy spotted the car as it turned onto Mars Hill Road and failed to stop for a stop sign. After a traffic stop, the 45-year-old Watkinsville man admitted he had three beers and a shot of Crown Royal at the restaurant. However, he said he started drinking about noon. After roadside tests, the man was charged with DUI and his 53-year-old female companion was given a ride to her home.

DRIVER DISAPPEARS: On March 21, Deputy Chris Haag was dispatched about 11 p.m. to Old Farmington Road, where a resident reported hearing a loud noise, then seeing a vehicle in the road. The officer arrived to find an unoccupied 2002 Lincoln car with the front end heavily damaged and the license plate removed. It appeared the car had hit a roadside sign, then a ditch culvert, causing it to go airborne over a driveway, and hit a second sign. The car’s registration was traced to a deceased 98-year-old woman in Covington. The car was towed.

CAR TOTALLED: On March 23, Deputy Bradley Vaughn was dispatched about 1:50 a.m. to a wreck on the Athens Perimeter, where a Hyundai Elantra had taken out about 20 feet of a median barrier and hit a sign. Three young women were standing around the wrecked vehicle. All three refused to say who was driving, but finally it was determined a 21-year-old woman from Atlanta was behind the wheel. She smelled of alcohol and appeared incoherent. She explained she swerved to miss a pothole. The woman admitted having three shots at a party. She was charged with DUI.

DUI CHARGE: On March 24, Deputy Bill Reynolds was patrolling on Mars Hill Road, when his radar picked up a Ford Bronco going 70 mph in a 45 mph zone. After a traffic stop, he told the driver he could smell marijuana. The 33-year-old Greenville, S.C., woman told the officer she understood that marijuana was decriminalized in Georgia and it was permissible to smoke pot and drive. The deputy found three small bags of marijuana in the Bronco. The woman was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana and transported to jail.

