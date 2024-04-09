Viral social media post seemingly flushes out suspect in Oconee County hit-and-run

A social media push by a young woman in her effort to identify a suspect in a hit-and-run case in Oconee County may have successfully enticed a suspect into the open.

The 18-year-old woman from Virginia called the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office a day after the crash and told the investigating officer that the suspect’s picture she had taken went viral and numerous people were reposting it on sites including Reddit, a social network forum.

Within an hour of the 18-year-old woman calling the officer, the suspect called the sheriff’s office offering an explanation to the hit and run, according to the report.

The sheriff’s report shows the incident began about 5 p.m. March 29 as the woman was traveling on Georgia Highway 316 toward the Oconee Connector. She reported seeing a car on the roadside where a man was changing a tire and a young child was standing nearby.

For safety, the woman reported she moved into another lane, which forced a Dodge Ram to slow down behind her. When she reached an exit ramp, the Ram followed and hit her car twice, deputies said.

She used her phone to record the male driver, who also made an obscene hand gesture, before he sped off, according to the report. The deputy was able to view the video; however, she didn’t get a tag number, so the deputy was unable to make a trace.

The next day, the woman called the sheriff’s office to report her social media efforts using the suspect's photo.

When the suspect, a 34-year-old Athens man, called the sheriff’s office, he told the officer he wanted to report a hit and run accident from the day before.

The man reported that after the crash, the woman drove off and because he was late for an event with his child, he didn’t report it. However, he said his wife has urged him to call law enforcement.

After hearing the man’s story, the deputy reported he told the man to turn himself in at the jail or a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

The man reported to jail a short time later, where he was booked for hit and run and failing to stop for an accident.

