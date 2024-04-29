NWS: There were at least 17 tornados in Iowa last week. Here's what we know so far.

A map of south-central Iowa showing the locations of nine tornadoes.

Most of Iowa experienced severe weather this past week, including tornados. Nearly 20 tornadoes have been confirmed across western into central Iowa and more are still under investigation.

Preliminary reports show there were at least 17 tornados in Iowa. Damage was reported in multiple counties from Crawford to Union and Ringgold up to around Polk and Jasper Counties, according to the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

Damages are still being evaluated, and NWS says additional tornado tracks and ratings will be added in coming days. Information is not yet available about a tornado in Minden that damaged 120 homes in the town of 600 people.

The National Weather Service's Omaha office, which covers western Iowa, said it plans to release an initial batch of survey results by Monday afternoon.

Here's what we know about nine of the tornadoes that have been confirmed so far:

EF2 tornado confirmed in Union County near Creston

An EF2 tornado touched down in Creston on Friday at 6:52 p.m.

It tracked 6.82 miles and lasted until 7:08 p.m. Peak winds were at 125 mph.

EF2 tornadoes stuck on both sides of Afton

Storms west of Afton produced an EF2 tornado on Friday with peak winds of 125 mph. The storm had a path of 11.69 miles long, and began around 7:53 p.m., ending at 8:15 p.m.

A second EF2 tornado touched down east of Afton at 7:26 p.m. on Friday, ending at 7:44 p.m. The storm had a path length of nearly 11 miles and peak winds of 130 mph.

EF1 tornado near Mount Ayer left path of more than 25 miles in Ringgold County

Mount Ayr recorded the first touchdown in Ringgold County at 7:27 p.m. The tornado lasted until 8:08 p.m. with a path of 26.6 miles. Peak winds were at 110 mph and the storm had a rating of EF1.

EF2 tornado in Tingley came without warning, residents said

A second tornado in Ringgold County hit Tingley at 8:19 p.m. on Friday and lasted until 8:36 p.m. It had a rating of EF-2, lasting 10.25 miles with peak winds of 125 mph.

The southwest Iowa town is expected to be without power for two to three days. Some Tingley residents told the Register that there were no sirens or warnings before the tornado.

Tornado confirmed near Maffit Reservoir

At 8:23 p.m. on Friday a tornado touched down at Maffit Reservoir, lasting until 8:26 p.m. The tornado left a 1.7-mile path. It had an EF0 rating and peak winds of 80 mph.

Clark County tornado rated EF2

At 8:30 on Friday, a tornado touched down in Osceola, lasting until about 8:42 p.m. The storm had an EF2 rating and pathed 6.8 miles with peak winds of 135 mph.

EF1 tornado hit Jasper County near Monroe

A tornado in Monroe touched down around 9:42 p.m. on Friday, and lasted until 9:46 p.m. With peak winds of 105 mph and a path just over 2 miles, it was rated an EF1.

Pleasant Hill tornado rated EF2

The only confirmed tornado so far in Polk County was in Pleasant Hill, A tornado touched down in the Des Moines suburb on Friday at 8:50 p.m., lasting until 9:02 p.m. The tornado's path was 7.44 miles with peak winds of 125 mph and a rating of EF2.

The tornado injured at least one resident and damaged nearly 20 homes. Residents and volunteers spent most of the weekend clearing debris and assessing damage.

