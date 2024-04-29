Have tornado debris? Polk County will collect trees, vegetation for free this week

Polk County Public Works will begin collecting storm debris on Monday, April 29, for those impacted by last week's tornadoes and severe storms.

In a news release, the Polk County Board of Supervisors asked for patience while crews work to collect debris, particularly in Pleasant Hill where an EF2 tornado struck Friday night.

How do I get debris removal in Polk County?

If you're a resident of Polk County, your tree and vegetation debris will be picked up eventually if you leave it outside on your curb. But, there are some important specifications to follow:

Debris should be placed between the curb and sidewalk, parallel to the street.

Debris should be cut to 6 feet in length.

Tree and vegetation debris should be separated from any other types of debris.

For other types of debris, Polk County recommends working with your insurance provider. The county also recommends documenting everything, taking plenty of pictures and calling 211 if you need assistance.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Polk County picking up some tornado, storm debris for free this week