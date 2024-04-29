Sources: Marshal killed, numerous officers hurt in east Charlotte shooting

Sources tell Channel 9 a deputy U.S. Marshal was killed Monday in what police are calling an “active” situation in east Charlotte.

“Numerous” law enforcement officers were shot, police said.

An active investigation is underway in east Charlotte on Monday, police said.

CMPD shared news of the shooting just before 2 p.m. They said it happened in a neighborhood along Galway Drive.

Around 2:15 p.m., the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said “multiple” people have been taken to local hospitals and an active investigation is underway.

Read minute-by-minute updates below:

3:31 p.m.

Sources told Channel 9 two officers were shot in their legs and one was shot in the chest. It’s not clear if one of the victims was the deputy U.S. Marshal who was killed, but Channel 9 is working to learn more.

According to sources, there were two suspects involved and at least one is wounded.

Officers are treating the investigation as a barricaded suspect situation.

3:20 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he has offered any state resources that local agencies might need.

I am in contact with law enforcement concerning the tragic shooting in the Charlotte area, and we have offered state resources to help. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) April 29, 2024

Sources tell Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that Mayor Vi Lyles and City Manager Marcus Jones are on their way to local hospitals. The mayor is monitoring the situation, the source said.

Source tells me City Manager Marcus Jones is on his way to the hospital as well — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 29, 2024

The roads outside Atrium Health’s main hospital and Novant Health have since reopened after being closed, as have Interstate 77 and Interstate 277.

3:03 p.m.

A deputy U.S. Marshal was killed in the shooting, sources confirmed to Channel 9.

We have confirmed with 2 sources that a deputy U.S. marshal has been killed in this incident.



Terrible news from Charlotte this afternoon.



We’re live on @wsoctv please join us for the latest — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) April 29, 2024

A parent of a student at Cochrane Collegiate Academy told our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that the school was put into a modified lockdown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that information, saying Devonshire Elementary School, Lawrence Orr Elementary School, and Briarwood Elementary School were all on modified lockdowns.

UPDATE | @CharMeckSchools says four schools are on modified lockdown due to police situation: Devonshire ES, Briarwood ES, Lawrence Orr ES, and Cochrane Collegiate Academy. Parents can expect transportation to be impacted during dismissal. @wsoctv — Jonathan Lowe (@JonathanUpdates) April 29, 2024

The district is trying to figure out which buses to release, based on where they are headed. They are working on getting car riders and walkers dismissed safely as well.

2:44 p.m.

CMPD said the shooting stemmed from a U.S. Marshals Task Force investigation. They were on Galway Drive money when they were met with gunfire, police said.

The task force is made of officers from multiple agencies.

The US Marshals Task Force, which is comprised of officers from multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr when they were engaged by active gunfire from a subject.



Multiple law enforcement officers have been struck by the… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

2:33 p.m.

According to a source at the Atrium Health hospital in Uptown, a mass casualty response has been called. Atrium Main is the Level 1 trauma center and every trauma surgeon is being called in.

Outside Novant Presbyterian Med Center - lots of police traffic, sirens, and directing of traffic @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/eXQieM1WfG — Elsa Gillis (@ElsaWSOC9) April 29, 2024

2:23 p.m.

CMPD’s SWAT team arrived at the scene and was working the scene of the incident.

Police said the scene was still active.

Channel 9 learned several highways and roads were closed, including Interstate 77 at Interstate 277/John Belk Freeway.

2:16 p.m.

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities. Media staging at 6212 The Plaza at the… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Police asked drivers to avoid the area. They asked anyone who lives nearby to stay inside their homes.

Still an active scene in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. Steer clear of the area. Residents stay inside of your homes. Multiple victims transported to nearby hospitals. Gunfiire continues on scene. More information to come from CMPD's Public Affairs Office. — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Police said many roads were closed in order for ambulances to move more quickly to the hospital.

It’s not clear yet who was hit or what agencies they are part of.

CMPD did not initially share the severity of the officers’ injuries.

