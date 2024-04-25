Numbers so far are extremely low as early voting continues

Apr. 24—Voters aren't exactly turning out in droves for area municipal elections so far. Early voting began on Monday and continues through next Tuesday ahead of the May 4 Election Day.

According to Hunt County elections administrator Jeannie Ash, of the 40,641 eligible voters residing within the 12 jurisdictions having elections, only 93 in-person voters had cast ballots as of noon Wednesday.

Early voting continues weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hunt County Voter Administration, 2217A Washington in Greenville. Commerce City Hall (1119 Alamo St.) is also an early voting location for City of Commerce and Commerce ISD voters only.

Election Day voters will vote in the designated polling location for their jurisdictions.

The following Hunt County jurisdictions are having elections: City of Caddo Mills, City of Hawk Cove, City of Lone Oak, City of Commerce, City of Wolfe City, Caddo Mills ISD, Community ISD, Greenville ISD Districts 5 and 7, Commerce ISD, Wolfe City ISD, Hunt Memorial Hospital District Precinct 2 and Caddo Basin Special Utility District.

Election information, sample ballots, dates, times and locations can be found on the voter administration website at https://www.huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or by calling (903) 454-5467.