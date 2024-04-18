‘It’s not perfect yet,’ new street vendor rules provoke compliance ability concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County served up new rules for street vendors on Tuesday, however, those vendors said the rules should be sent back to the drawing board.

Under the new ordinance county commissioners unanimously approved, rainbow-colored umbrellas that sell fruit, fried snacks, and shaved ice underneath them are legally allowed in unincorporated Clark County. The operation has been and is illegal until the ordinance goes into effect on April 30.

To commissioners, Tuesday morning, vendors acknowledged the necessity of this legal pathway to business operations however they said some aspects are too restrictive to the point they cannot financially support themselves.

New street vendor regulations approved by Clark County

For one, the ordinance prohibits this operation in locations vendors say they see their most customers, including near the Las Vegas Strip, Allegiant Stadium, places of worship, public parks, and schools.

They are also not permitted to operate past 9 p.m. Multiple business and health permits and licenses are required too, which come with their costs.

Breaking these rules could leave out-of-compliance vendors with a $500 penalty, up to six months in county jail, or both.

Street vendors, such as Maria, joined a line of around 50 people wanting to express their opinion of the ordinance to commissioners.

“If you don’t allow us to sell where you are restricting us from selling, you’re not going to let us generate income to be able to pay for all of the expenses and the costs that you are asking from us,” Maria said in Spanish, addressing the commissioners Tuesday.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce championed the 2023 law – SB 92 – that requires each jurisdiction in Clark and Washoe Counties to create its own rules. CEO Peter Guzman said since then, they’ve seen more vendors enroll to become members.

“You can’t turn the other cheek. This is a business in every state of this country,” Guzman said inside the chamber Wednesday morning. “It made sense to, ‘let’s get these folks paying taxes, getting a business license and conducting business the way you do here.’”

The eyes of Guzman and other Latino-owned business advocates are now on the eventual roll-out of the rules and enforcement of them.

LVMPD indicated to 8 News Now Wednesday that they have created an enforcement plan without detailing specifics.

Nevada Senator Fabian Donate, though instrumental in the state law’s passage in 2023, remains skeptical that these new rules will be effective in balancing the needs of these vendors.

“Ultimately, what I don’t want is a situation where now we’ve devastated these families. These families have lost their only source of income simply because we didn’t do our homework,” Donate said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference, expressing a distaste with how the Southern Nevada Health District assists in permitting these vendors.

“It’s not perfect yet, but now you have a legal way to conduct business and to come back in front of the (governmental) bodies, and say ‘Hey, this is working, but this isn’t,’” Guzman said. “These (vendors) now will form an association, I’m sure. They’re going to work with the chambers and we’re going to fight to make things get better.”

Vendors are specifically looking for distance requirement changes to parks and schools, which they say are the safest locations for them to sell in. Several told commissioners they have been assaulted or robbed in areas these new rules push them towards.

Commissioners acknowledged that they are willing to revisit the rules down the line after they go into effect, though did not acknowledge how far down the line that would be. The Cities of Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Las Vegas tell 8 News Now they have no timeframe for when they will adopt their specific rules.

