Need some shut-eye? These No. 1 bestselling blackout curtains are just $13 at Amazon — that's over 50% off

These wildly popular drapes — as in, 91,000+ perfect ratings — can also help block noise and insulate your room.

Derek Arbogast

Nothing makes a difference in a living space like new window treatments. Often they brighten up a room, but sometimes, especially in bedrooms, it's better to go darker — not just filter light, but block it. These No. 1 bestselling Nicetown Blackout Curtains have over 91,000 five-star ratings, and with the days getting longer, you'll thank us when the sun doesn't come streaming through your windows when you're getting ready to wind down. Plus, they're marked down to as low as $13 (over 50% off!).

Amazon

Nicetown Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains

$13$27Save $14

This curtain set comes with two panels with dimensions of 42 x 63 inches. They promise to block up to 99% of light and UV rays, and can also reduce noise, thanks to the innovative triple-weave technology.

$13 at Amazon

We haven't ever seen these curtains on sale for lower than their current price, so our advice is to add 'em to your cart, stat. That said, even at full price they're quite reasonable, and if they're the ticket to better sleep, well, they're an investment that'll pay off in dollars and zzzzz's! (Prices vary depending on color and size.)

When the folks at Nicetown call these blackout curtains, they're not kidding. That's because they feature a solid black liner to make sure your room stays nice and dark, and your sleep peaceful. Maybe more important: They're also thermally insulating, which means they can keep the winter chill out of your toasty-warm room, and allow you a cool summertime nap during the most humid July afternoons. Translation: Big savings on your heating and air-conditioning bills. And they're available in over 40 colors!

the white blackout curtains on a window against a blue background
We love these room-darkening curtains from Nicetown! Sooo much better than the ones we bought from Crapburg. (Amazon)

Over 91,000 Amazon customers are so impressed by these curtains, they've given them a five-star rating.

"I work [the] overnight shift and it is hard to sleep during the day," shared a happy shopper. "These help considerably and make my room look like it’s midnight. Highly recommend."

"I live in Texas, and it has been a HOT summer, so I really wanted to get some curtains," explained another fan. "They work well for both, and even when the light is coming full force at the window, it's nice, dark and cool in the rooms. The material feels nice and sturdy."

"Game-changer!" wrote a rave reviewer. "I live in an apartment complex and face the parking lot. I have VERY inconsiderate neighbors [who] feel the need to sit outside in their vehicles for long periods of time and not shut off their lights. These curtains have provided the protection I need and also help prevent drafts."

"My only complaint is they are not wrinkle-free," shared an otherwise content reviewer. "I even ironed those bad boys, and [they] still won’t come out. ... I do admit — they have been up one day, so I am hoping gravity will take its course and work the wrinkles out. Otherwise, I am going to have to steam them out." (Psst: Several reviewers mentioned that steaming did the trick!)

"I only wish it came with a curtain tie," wrote a final buyer, though they also referred to the curtains as "literally the best."

Amazon

Nicetown Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains

$21$34Save $13

Want something lighter than black? These beige curtains will do the trick, but you can choose from over 40 hues.

$21 at Amazon

Oh, and for those pesky lights on your appliances, these are a quick fix.

Amazon

LightDims LED Covers

$1$4Save $3

Each pack includes over 100 stickers in a variety of shapes and sizes to fit over different lights, whether you want to reduce the glare from your alarm clock, microwave, power strips or tech gadgets. Some people even use them to cover the cameras on their laptops as a safety precaution.

"They work!" summed up a relieved reviewer. "I have several devices in my home that have eye-piercing operating lights on them, including some in my bedroom. If I get up at night, they wake up my brain too much, but I did not want to cover them with something opaque, as the lights are the only way to know if something is on or not ... love this easy and inexpensive solution to an annoying problem."

$1 at Amazon
Explore More Buying Options
$16 at Newegg

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

