Northeast Kansas forecast to see potential Saturday for large hail, high winds, tornadoes

Severe storms possibly bringing high winds, large hail and tornadoes are forecast Saturday afternoon and evening for most of the eastern half of Kansas.

Topeka is part of the area involved, which is anticipated to see an "enhanced" risk for severe weather, the National Weather Service's Topeka office said in a graphic posted Friday on its website.

Topeka hadn't been part of the area expected to see an enhanced risk in a graphic posted Thursday by the weather service but became part of that area when the area anticipated to see such a risk was expanded further north on Friday, the weather service's Topeka office said.

Its website said forecasters had "medium" confidence that a line of severe thunderstorms would develop across central Kansas and move northeast.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted this graphic on its website Friday reflecting how much of eastern Kansas is part of an area expected to see an "enhanced" chance for severe weather Saturday afternoon and evening.

What are chances for high winds, large hail, tornadoes?

Topeka is part of an area where forecasters predicted a 30% chance that winds of 60 to 80 mph would be present within 25 miles of any given point.

Forecasters predicted a 15% chance that up to baseball-sized hail would fall within 25 miles of any given point in an area that included Topeka.

The National Weather Service's Topeka office posted this graphic Friday on its website showing how Topeka is part of an area where forecasters predict a 30% chance Saturday that winds of 60 to 80 mph would be present within 25 miles of any given point.

The capital city is part of an area where forecasters predicted a 2% chance that a tornado would touch down within 25 miles of any given point.

Tornadoes are considered to be more likely to the southwest of Topeka, particularly in an area southwest of a line between Concordia and Emporia, the weather service said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Northeast Kansas to see 'enhanced' chance of severe weather Saturday