No one won the Powerball jackpot, but some tickets bought in Ohio proved lucky

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As discovered earlier Sunday morning, no one won the nearly billion-dollar Powerball jackpot drawing, sending the estimated jackpot up to a $975 million value with $471.7 million cash value.

However, there were some tickets purchased in Ohio that proved somewhat lucky, according to the Ohio Lottery, as seen below:

$150,000 prize: 1 ticket

$50,000 prize: 2 tickets

$300 prize: 53 tickets

$100 prize: 143 tickets

$21 prize: 1,699 tickets

$12 prize: 19,683 tickets

$7 prize: 4,282 tickets

$4 prize: 50,398 tickets

The $150,000 ticket was bought outside of Columbus at a Grove City Kroger grocery store, the Ohio Lottery reported. Four tickets purchased in other states were able to procure the $1 million payout.

The weekend winning numbers (which no one across the country matched fully) were:

12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and Powerball 23. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

