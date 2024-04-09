No HAZMAT impacts from EVRAZ fire, operations resume

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — EVRAZ North America said in an update that there has been no hazardous substance impact on the surrounding area and operations have fully resumed at the Pueblo steel mill where a fire broke out on Friday, April 5.

EVRAZ said the fire occurred in a building used for staging and storage of non-hazardous materials. The on-site emergency and fire teams responded and quickly contacted local fire agencies, and all employees were safely evacuated.

EVRAZ said the fire was 100% contained by Friday night and was limited to the storage building and surrounding area. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire did not affect steelmaking operations or the onsite rolling mills, according to EVRAZ. Mill operations restarted on Sunday, April 7, following a 36-hour pause. Additionally, the fire did not affect the construction of EVRAZ North America’s new state-of-the-art long rail mill.

“We are deeply appreciative of the dedicated efforts of all involved in swiftly addressing the situation and safeguarding our employees and community,” said James “Skip” Herald, President and CEO of EVRAZ North America in a letter to the community. “The seamless coordination and rapid response exemplify our commitment to safety and operational excellence at EVRAZ North America.”

