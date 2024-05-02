NJ lottery players on a winning streak? 13 millionaires, 1 billionaire so far in 2024

If it seems like lottery players in New Jersey are winning a lot of money this year, you are not wrong.

New Jersey already had 13 new millionaires and one billionaire through the first three months of 2024, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Thursday.

The biggest win so far this year has yet to be claimed.

On March 26, a lottery player down the Jersey Shore won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was purchased at the ShopRite Liquor on Route 66 in Neptune. It is the largest jackpot win ever in New Jersey, topping the $533 million Mega Millions won in 2018.

In all, 250 lottery players won $10,000 or more and 50 of those won prizes of at least $100,000 from Jan. 1 to March 31 through NJ Lottery draw and scratch-off games and multi-state lottery drawing, such as Mega Millions and Powerball.

Here is a look at all the big winners during the first quarter of 2024, courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery:

Billion-dollar club

$1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26: ticket sold in Neptune

Millionaires

Big winners

$100,000 winners

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ lottery players in 2024 winning big payouts so far