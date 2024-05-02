NJ lottery players on a winning streak? 13 millionaires, 1 billionaire so far in 2024
If it seems like lottery players in New Jersey are winning a lot of money this year, you are not wrong.
New Jersey already had 13 new millionaires and one billionaire through the first three months of 2024, the New Jersey Lottery announced on Thursday.
The biggest win so far this year has yet to be claimed.
On March 26, a lottery player down the Jersey Shore won a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The ticket was purchased at the ShopRite Liquor on Route 66 in Neptune. It is the largest jackpot win ever in New Jersey, topping the $533 million Mega Millions won in 2018.
In all, 250 lottery players won $10,000 or more and 50 of those won prizes of at least $100,000 from Jan. 1 to March 31 through NJ Lottery draw and scratch-off games and multi-state lottery drawing, such as Mega Millions and Powerball.
Here is a look at all the big winners during the first quarter of 2024, courtesy of the New Jersey Lottery:
Billion-dollar club
$1.13 billion, Mega Millions, March 26: ticket sold in Neptune
Millionaires
$15 million, Pick-6, March 28: ticket sold in Freehold
$15 million, Pick-6, March 28: ticket sold in Butler
$2 million, Powerball, Feb. 28: ticket sold in Runnemede
$1.75 million, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 13: ticket via lottery app Jackpocket
$1.2 million, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 19: ticket sold in Riverside
$1.2 million, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 19: ticket sold in Newark
$1.16 million, Jersey Cash 5, March 1: ticket sold in Hamilton
$1.12 million, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 31: ticket via lottery app Jackpocket
$1 million, Mega Millions, Jan. 19: ticket sold in Emerson
$1 million, Powerball, March 16: ticket via lottery app Jackpocket
$1 million, Million Dollar Replay, March 15: winner from Newfield
$1 million, $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular, March 4: scratch-off ticket sold in Woodbridge
$1 million, $1,000,000 Ultimate Spectacular, Jan. 12: scratch-off ticket sold in Deepwater
Big winners
$5,000/Month for Life Win For Life!, Jan. 23: ticket sold in Williamstown
$714,431, Jersey Cash 5, March 28: ticket sold in Berlin
$621,347, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 21: ticket sold in North Brunswick
$554,194, Jersey Cash 5, March 11: ticket sold in West Orange
$554,194, Jersey Cash 5, March 11: ticket sold in Middletown
$429,298, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 3: ticket sold in Mays Landing
$407,461, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 5: ticket sold in Linden
$400,000 Crossword Bonanza, Jan. 21: scratch-off ticket sold in Hainesport
$400,000 Crossword Bonanza, March 18: scratch-off ticket sold in West New York
$400,000 Crossword Bonanza, Jan. 4: scratch-off ticket sold in Fords
$250,000, $250,000 Crossword, Jan. 28: scratch-off ticket sold in Cresskill
$250,000, $250,000 Crossword, Feb. 5: scratch-off ticket sold in Mount Laurel
$250,000, $250,000 Crossword, March 12: scratch-off ticket sold in Bayonne
$250,000, $250,000 Crossword, Jan. 23: scratch-off ticket sold in Hampton
$250,000, $250,000 Crossword, Jan. 10: scratch-off ticket sold in Asbury Park
$220,895, Jersey Cash 5, March 14: ticket sold in Carteret
$219,460, Jersey Cash 5, March 21: ticket via lottery app Jackpocket
$204,290, Jersey Cash 5, March 18: ticket sold in Freehold
$200,000, $200,000 Silver Payout, March 5: scratch-off ticket sold in Trenton
$200,000, $500 Frenzy, Jan. 7: scratch-off ticket sold in South River
$200,000, $500 Frenzy, Feb. 3: scratch-off ticket sold in Paterson
$200,000, 9's In A Line, Jan. 8: scratch-off ticket sold in Bridgewater
$200,000, Year Of The Dragon, Jan. 11: scratch-off ticket sold in Egg Harbor
$200,000, Year Of The Dragon, March 25: scratch-off ticket sold in Cherry Hill
$200,000, Year Of The Dragon, March 1: scratch-off ticket sold in Holmdel
$168,750, The Bigger Spin, Feb. 17: scratch-off ticket sold in Newark
$150,000, High Card Poker, March 12: scratch-off ticket sold in Kearny
$150,000, Powerball, Jan. 15: ticket via lottery app Jackpocket
$134,124, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 5: ticket sold in Williamstown
$128,147, Jersey Cash 5, Feb. 21: ticket sold in Sewell
$100,000 winners
$100,000, 10X Bingo Multiplier, Feb. 14: scratch-off ticket sold in Harrison
$100,000, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 14: ticket sold in Secaucus
$100,000, Jersey Cash 5, March 15: ticket sold in Ewing
$100,000, Jersey Cash 5, Jan. 22: ticket sold in Perth Amboy
$100,000, Jersey Cash 5, March 2: ticket sold in Haskell
$100,000, LOTERIA Grande, March 13: scratch-off ticket sold in Mantua
$100,000, LOTERIA Grande, March 15: scratch-off ticket sold in Pennsville
$100,000, Million Dollar Replay, March 15: winner from Hudson County
$100,000, Million Dollar Replay, March 15: winner from Hudson County
$100,000, Peppermint Payout X20, Jan. 5: scratch-off ticket sold in Bellmawr
$100,000, Powerball, Jan. 13: ticket sold in Emerson
$100,000, Powerball, Feb. 10: ticket sold in Newark
