21 New Jersey lottery players won big last week playing Mega Millions, Powerball

As the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have each reached the billion-dollar level in the past week, New Jersey lottery players have been seeing more big wins.

There were 21 lottery players in New Jersey won $10,000 or more last week playing Powerball and Mega Millions - including seven in North Jersey.

One you surely heard about was the $1.128 billion Mega Millions jackpot won down the Jersey Shore on March 26. Ten other NJ players won $10,000 or more in that same drawing.

The New Jersey Lottery announced Monday its weekly winners. Here's a look at where these tickets were sold from March 18 to March 24 (from largest to smallest):

$1.128 billion, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at ShopRite Liquor on Route 66 in Neptune (Monmouth County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 25: Sold at Leprechaun News on Park Avenue in Rutherford (Bergen County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 25: Sold at ShopRite on Broadway in Elmwood Park (Bergen County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 25: Sold at Stop & Shop on Field Stone Park in Ringwood (Passaic County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 27: Sold at ShopRite on Morristown Road in Bernardsville (Somerset County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 27: Sold at Buck Road Mini Mart on Buck Road in Monroeville (Salem County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 27: Sold at Sunoco at Kilmer on New Jersey Turnpike in East Brunswick (Middlesex County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 27: Sold at Union Food Store on Union Boulevard in Totowa (Passaic County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 30: Sold at E & R Deli & Grocery on Maple Avenue in Hillside (Union County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 30: Sold at Lucky 7 Deli & Food Mart on Centre Street in Nutley (Essex County)

$50,000, Powerball, March 30: Sold at ShopRite on Ark Road in Mount Laurel (Burlington County)

$20,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Princeton Avenue Deli on Princeton Avenue in Brick (Ocean County)

$20,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Krauszer's on Franklin Avenue in Belleville (Essex County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Acme on South Broad Street in Yardville (Mercer County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Carmel Discount Liquor on West Sherman Avenue in Millville (Cumberland County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Collins Convenience Store on East Collins Road in Galloway (Atlantic County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Krauszer's on Old Bridge Turnpike in East Brunswick (Middlesex County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at Lucky Spot Convenience Store on North Gaston Avenue in Somerville (Somerset County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at New Hilltop Exxon on Kennedy Boulevard in Union City (Hudson County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at R & R Convenience Store on Broad Street in Freehold (Monmouth County)

$10,000, Mega Millions, March 26: Sold at ShopRite on Route 37 in Toms River (Ocean County)

New Jersey Lottery games

$15 million, Pick-6, March 28 (jackpot split): Sold at Quick Chek on Route 23 in Butler (Morris County)

$15 million, Pick-6, March 28 (jackpot split): Sold at Wawa on Highway 33 in Freehold (Monmouth County)

$714,431, Jersey Cash 5, March 28: Sold at Good Luck Food Market on White Horse Pike in Berlin (Camden County)

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 21 lottery players in NJ win big playing Mega Millions, Powerball