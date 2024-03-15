NJ Lottery picks Million Dollar Replay prize. See who won $1 million

A Gloucester County man is New Jersey's newest millionaire!

Brian Heck of Newfield won the $1 million prize at New Jersey Lottery's Million Dollar Replay Grand Prize Drawing held Friday afternoon at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. The event was broadcast live on the New Jersey Lottery Facebook and YouTube pages.

The winner was in attendance and left speechless after being presented the ceremonial million-dollar check.

In all, there were 14 other big winners at Friday's live event, ranging from $10,000 (five) to $25,000 (four) to $50,000 (three) to $100,000 (two).

The NJ Lottery's Million Dollar Replay program goes on all year and "offers players a second chance to win cash prizes with eligible, non-winning instant tickets."

There were over 400 finalists in attendance for the live drawing. All finalists in Million Dollar Replay automatically won $250.

