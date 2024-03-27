NJ Lottery officials discuss winning Mega Million ticket sold in Neptune NJ

Somebody doesn't need to clip coupons this weekend.

A winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for Tuesday night's drawing was sold at ShopRite Liquors on Route 66. The ticket is worth $1.13 billion and holds a cash value of $537.5 million.

New Jersey lottery officials are holding a news conference to present the store with a $30,000 check for selling the winning ticket.

It's safe to say whoever bought the ticket is very lucky. It was the fifth biggest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and the odds of winning were one in 302.6 million.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune ShopRite gets check for selling winning Mega Millions ticket