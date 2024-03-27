Mega Million winner location: Shopper at this Neptune store hits billion-dollar jackpot

NEPTUNE - Check your lottery tickets! You could be New Jersey's newest billionaire!

Tuesday night's winning $1.13 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold at Shoprite Liquors on Route 66, letter officials said.

The winner has not yet come forward, but lottery officials will hold a news conference at the store at noon to present the retailer with a bonus check for $30,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 4, according to the Mega Millions website. Only one ticket matched all six numbers.

The jackpot is the fifth largest in the history of the game.

Because jackpots are always based on actual sales, the official jackpot amount will be determined after sales from all 47 participating jurisdictions are finalized this morning, the website said.

As it stands now, the estimated prize is $1.13 billion, with a cash prize of $537.5 million.

Prior to Tuesday's drawing, the most recent Mega Millions jackpot won in New Jersey was on July 24, 2020.

