Mega Millions winner! $1.13B winning lottery ticket sold in NJ for March 26 jackpot

The winning lottery numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 is at 10 p.m. CT. The jackpot is worth $1.12 billion.

The first Mega Millions jackpot winner of 2024 hails from New Jersey after one single ticket matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

There were 12 tickets matching all five numbers without the Mega Ball worth $1 million, and one additional ticket added the Megaplier worth $2 million.

Here are the numbers for the Tuesday, March 26, lottery drawing jackpot that was worth $1.13 billion with a cash option of $537.5 million.

Mega Millions numbers 3/26/24

Tuesday night's winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, 38, and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions 3/26/24?

Yes. One ticket bought in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win the Mega Millions jackpot.

Twelve tickets matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball worth $1 million. They were purchased in Florida (two), Georgia (two), New York (two), California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

One ticket sold in New York matched all five numbers except for the Mega Ball and added the Megaplier for $2 million.

Where in NJ was the winning Mega Millions ticket sold?

The location where the winning ticket was sold has not yet been released.

How many Mega Millions winning numbers do you need to match to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Mega Millions to win a prize. However, that number must be the Mega Ball, worth $2.

What is the Mega Millions payout on matching 2 lottery numbers?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Mega Millions unless one of the numbers is the Mega Ball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Mega Ball is worth $4. Visit www.megamillions.com for a complete list of payout information.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing resets to an estimated $20 million with a cash option of $9.5 million, according to megamillions.com.

Drawings are held two times per week at approximately 10 p.m. CT every Tuesday and Friday. You can watch drawings via YouTube.

How much is a Mega Millions ticket?

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2 per play. For an additional $1, players can add the Megaplier to potentially increase their winnings outside of the jackpot.

How to play Mega Millions

Here's how to play Mega Millions:

Mega Millions 2024 lottery jackpot winners

The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2024 was won on Tuesday.

Here is the list of 2024 Mega Millions jackpot wins, according to megamillions.com:

Top 10 Mega Millions lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Mega Millions jackpots, according to megamillions.com:

$1.58 billion — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.13 billion — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $656 million — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland. $648 million — Dec. 17, 2013; California, Georgia. $543 million — July 24, 2018; California. $536 million — July 8, 2016; Indiana.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com:

$2.04 billion, Powerball — Nov. 7, 2022; California. $1.765 billion, Powerball — Oct. 11, 2023; California. $1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.58 billion, Mega Millions — Aug. 8, 2023; Florida. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 13, 2023; Maine. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.13 billion, Mega Millions — March 26, 2024; New Jersey. $1.08 billion, Powerball — July 19, 2023; California. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: New Jersey Mega Million winner takes home $1.13B jackpot