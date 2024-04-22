NC is a major battleground in Biden vs. Trump. How the political landscape looks here,

The Trump and Biden saga continues, and there is an atmosphere of hostility on both sides of the political spectrum.

Trump and his supporters have received the most negative attention. While defending him is difficult, many people still plan to vote for him. Some do not like him, but they find the alternative, President Joe Biden, and his policies even more frightening than Trump's leadership.

Whether we agree or not, in a democracy, people must be able to vote as they choose; it is a fundamental right.

Raleigh, North Carolina | President Joe Biden hugs U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper looks on during an event at the Chavis community center on March 26, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Biden is making a big push in North Carolina this year, a state he believes to be winnable in the November presidential election. Biden lost North Carolina to Donald Trump by only 2 percentage points in 2020.

NC a battleground

Biden is targeting North Carolina as a critical battleground state in 2024 due to its narrow win for Trump in 2020, hoping to capitalize on changing voter demographics and controversial in-state Republican nominees. The prize consists of 16 electoral votes, essential in the bigger picture of the national election.

Trump intends to compete heavily for the state, too. He had scheduled a rally for Wilmington on Saturday, but it was canceled due to weather.

Both parties aim to win state and local races by expanding their reach and influence to gain more control and representation at the national level.

Until 2010, Democrats dominated North Carolina's political scene, controlling the state General Assembly; Governor's Mansion; Council of State; and most local elections. In the 1970s, there were only six Republicans out of 120 state House of Representatives members.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 2, 2024.

Also, the Republican Party only had control over 11 out of the 100 county commissions in the state. According to Republicans, during the days of the Democrat-dominated legislature, it was necessary to find a Democrat to sponsor a good idea and put their name first if one wanted it to pass.

Things have changed

The situation in the past is different from the present — things have changed over time. The governor, Roy Cooper, is a Democrat in his second term, but the second-highest elected official is Republican Mark Robinson, the lieutenant governor. Republicans also control both chambers of the General Assembly, most of the Council of State seats, and about a third of the state's commissioner boards.

When Biden won the presidency in 2020, analysts noted that he did not bring in as many Democrats to Congress as expected, making him the president with the weakest coattails since John F. Kennedy in 1960. Biden is the incumbent, but Trump may be more popular in North Carolina. Whether this will increase voter turnout and bolster loyalty to the party remains to be seen.

‘Trump effect’ on Cumberland County race?

North Carolina's reddest counties have become even more Republican. Cumberland County is solidly blue, with its rural county neighbors decidedly Republican. Within Cumberland County, rural areas tend to vote for Conservative Democrats and Republicans.

This makes the November race in District 2 for Cumberland County's Board of Commissioners, which is mostly drawn outside of Fayetteville, an interesting one, especially since it is tied to the presidential election cycle. Three Democrats and three Republicans are competing for the three-member seat in the district.

Troy Williams

The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners has been predominantly under the Democratic Party's control for a considerable time with a consistent 5-2 partisan split. It will be interesting to see whether the “Trump effect” will impact conservative voters in District 2 and whether they will vote to create more balanced political representation on the board.

Troy Williams is a member of The Fayetteville Observer Community Advisory Board. He is a legal analyst and criminal defense investigator. He can be reached at talk2troywilliams@yahoo.com.

