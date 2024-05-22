Narcotics traffickers facing multiple charges after Stallings traffic stop: Sheriff

STALLINGS, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after an arrest in Stallings, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 39-year-old Stephen Stack and 46-year-old Emily Boatwright were arrested after trafficking amounts of narcotics were found during a traffic stop on Old Monroe Road near Potter Road on April 10.

It is unclear what prompted the traffic stop. The narcotics, which included methamphetamine, fentanyl and MDMA, were seized, according to authorities. The two remain at the Union County Detention Center.

Stephen Stack and Emily Boatwright (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephen Stack’s bond is set and $750,000 secured, and he is charged with the following:

Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Trafficking in Opium/Heroin

Felony PWISD Schedule I Controlled Substance

Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana up to ½ Oz.

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Emily Boatwright is facing these charges:

Felony Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Felony Maintain a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Controlled Substances

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

She is being held under a $155,000 secured bond.

