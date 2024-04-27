Naples alligator attack: Despite more than 1M gators living in Florida, bites are rare

The recent attack of a Naples man by an alligator certainly reminds us that this is something that can happen in Florida.

But it doesn't mean that every time you go for a walk or a run or a bike ride you should be looking over your shoulder. Alligators are a common sight around Florida, although the number of attacks, especially fatal ones, is low.

The man attacked in Naples on April 19, 67-yar-old Ray Fingeret, was walking his dog on Quarry Drive near Immokalee Road, when the gator attacked him and attempted to drag him to a pond. First responders treated Fingeret and airlifted him to Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers.

How many alligators are there in Florida?

An estimated 1.3 million alligators are in Florida and can be found in all 67 counties, according to FWC.

They can be found in practically all fresh and brackish water bodies and occasionally in salt water.

Why do alligators bite people?

Alligators seldom bite people for reasons other than food, according to the FWC. Female alligators may protect their nests by hissing and opening their mouths to frighten intruders but rarely bite people.

Alligator bites are most likely to occur in or around water. Although alligators can move quickly on land, they are not well adapted for capturing prey out of the water.

However, they can lunge at prey within a few feet of the shoreline. Alligator bites can result in serious infection, and victims should seek immediate medical attention if bitten.

How many people have been bitten by alligators in Florida?

In 2022, nine people received major bites and two received minor bites from alligators, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. The figures are the latest in which numbers are available and may not include incidents still under investigation.

Major bites are those in which the victims' injuries required medical care. Minor bites are those in which the victims' injuries were superficial and required no treatment or only first aid.

What are the chances of being bitten by an alligator?

Over the last 10 years, Florida has averaged eight unprovoked bites per year that are serious enough to require professional medical treatment.

The likelihood of a Florida resident being seriously injured during an unprovoked alligator incident in Florida is roughly only one in 3.1 million, according to FWC.

What is a nuisance alligator?

An alligator may be considered a nuisance if it's at least 4 feet in length and believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property.

Alligators less than 4 feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous to people or pets, unless handled.

There is a condition, though. If there's an alligator under 4 feet is found in your swimming pool, on your porch, under your car, or in a similar situation, a nuisance alligator trapper can be contacted.

The FWC does not relocate nuisance alligators. Why is that?

Relocated alligators often try to return to their capture site. They can create problems for people or other alligators along the way.

Is it illegal to feed alligators?

Most alligators are naturally afraid of humans but may lose that fear when people feed them. Feeding alligators teaches them to associate people with food.

For that reason, it is illegal to feed wild alligators.

What should you do if you're bitten by an alligator?

If an alligator bites you, the best thing to do is fight back, providing as much noise and resistance aspossible.

Hitting or kicking the alligator or poking it in its eyes may cause it to release its grip. When alligators seize prey they cannot easily overpower, they will often let go and retreat.

Seek immediate medical attention if bitten by an alligator. Alligator bites often result in serious infection.

How big are Florida alligators?

Female alligators rarely exceed 10 feet in length. Males get much larger.

The Florida record for length is a 14 foot 3-1/2 inch male from Lake Washington in Brevard County. The Florida record for weight is a 1,043 pound (13 feet 10-1/2 inches long) male from Orange Lake in Alachua County.

Tips to avoid alligators

Be aware of the possible presence of alligators when in or near fresh or brackish water

Closely supervise children when they are playing in or around water.

Never swim outside of posted swimming areas.

Swim only during daylight hours. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Do not allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators or in designated swimming areas with humans. Dogs are more susceptible to being bitten than humans because dogs resemble the natural prey of alligators. The sound of dogs barking and playing may draw an alligator to thearea.

Never feed or entice alligators.

Dispose of fish scraps in garbage cans at boat ramps and fish camps; do not throw them in the water.

Observe and photograph alligators only from a safe distance.

Never remove an alligator from its natural habitat or accept one as a pet. It is illegal and dangerous to do so. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

Who do you call if you're concerned about an alligator?

Call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Florida alligators: Are attacks common and how many are there?