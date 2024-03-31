Multiple people shot at Salemtown restaurant in Nashville on Easter

First responders were dispatched to a "mass casualty event" at a Salemtown restaurant on Easter Sunday afternoon, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Metro Nashville Police Department Sgt. David Hazzard said there were multiple gunshot victims at Roasted Salemtown. One person died, he said. Three ambulances took four people with gunshots and graze wounds. There are no reports yet about the shooter.

Police said the shooting took place at 614 Garfield St. near where the Salemtown and Germantown neighborhoods converge. The scene was surrounded by yellow caution tape.

Police and fire both received calls about the shooting at 3:03 p.m. Medical responders were also called.

A group of mothers in a nearby playground said they were watching children when about eight gunshot rattled the neighborhood.

“Everyone was grabbing the children and running or dropping on the ground,” said Dia Settle. “I got waves of chills because I could tell someone was hurt, just from the sound and that many gunshots.”

Settle said patrons in the restaurant, dressed in Sunday Easter clothes, rushed into the street, crying and screaming. She heard one person shout “breathe!” to someone on the ground.

A barrage of ambulances took away multiple victims, they said, including a pregnant woman.

A neighbor, who asked not to be named, said he came outside after hearing the shots and saw a man walking away from the coffee shop with his young daughter. They were both crying and shaken.

The neighbor said the man told him that he had been inside with his daughter dancing when two men began arguing and one pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Roasted hosted a brunch event earlier on Sunday with a DJ and dancing.

The Roasted Salemtown website says the restaurant is co-owned by Ericka Fizer-Harvey (known as Chef E) and Will Radford.

"Get ready for an unapologetic and authentic black experience that shines through in our soulful dishes, genuine hospitality, and thoughtful care," the website says. "Our menu is a blend of tradition and innovation, delivering flavors that'll make your taste buds dance with joy. From classic favorites to exciting twists, each bite is a journey to the heart and soul of our culture. Our friendly staff is here to treat y'all like family, going the extra mile to make sure your time with us is unforgettable."

The Roasted Salemtown story says the goal has been to create a space where the community can come together.

"This ain't just about a meal, it's about creating a safe haven where community thrives, love is in the air, and good times are shared," the website says. "We believe in a world where food ain't a struggle or scarce, but a chance to build togetherness."

Roasted Salemtown was once called The Local Distro. But Radford and Fizer-Harvey teamed up and changed the name.

The restaurant is a popular spot for weekend brunch with patrons lining up each Saturday and Sunday. The chef, he said, is respected in the neighborhood and known for her homestyle dishes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Multiple people shot at Salemtown restaurant in Nashville on Easter