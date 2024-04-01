Nashville restaurant shooting: What we know about fatal argument at Roasted in Salemtown

Gun violence turned Easter Sunday deadly in Nashville, after one person was killed and injured others in a shooting at a Salemtown restaurant.

During what should have been a peaceful late afternoon brunch on Sunday, two men got into an argument that led to one of them being dead and the other a wanted suspect in the fatal shooting, according to statement from Metro Nashville Police on Sunday. Seven other people sustained injuries from either the gun fire or from the ensuing stress and chaos that followed.

BREAKING: Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically. Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/bwJrCjwmhf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2024

The incident is still under investigation as police continue to look for a suspect.

Here's everything we know so far about the ongoing investigation.

When did the Nashville Easter shooting happen?

Police and fire both received calls about the shooting at 3:03 p.m. Sunday, March 31.

One person was killed and five other people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police spokesperson Don Aaron said. A sixth person suffered a graze wound, though it is not clear if the wound was caused by a scratch or a bullet, Aaron said. The seventh person that received treatment, was a pregnant woman that had a panic attack.

Where was the Nashville Easter shooting?

The fatal shooting took place at Roasted Salemtown at 614 Garfield Street where the Salemtown and Germantown neighborhoods converge.

Who was shot and killed in Salemtown on Sunday? Is there a suspect?

The Nashville police department is asking for the public's help in finding Anton Rucker, a suspect in an Easter Sunday shooting, March 31, 2024, at Roasted in the Salemtown neighborhood in Nashville.

The man killed at the Salemtown restaurant was 33-year-old Allen Beachem.

The suspect in the deadly brunch shooting is 46-year-old Anton Rucker. According to the police, the business has very clear surveillance footage and police are asking for the public’s help in finding the shooting suspect. He's believed to be in a Mercedes GLS 450.

What caused the fatal shooting at the Salemtown restaurant?

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the argument. Salemtown Roasted had surveillance footage that showed Rucker showing up only moments prior to the deadly incident.

“We don't have any indication that they knew each other at this point,” Aaron said on Sunday. “It could be something as simple as one person invading another person's space.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville shooting at Roasted restaurant: What we know so far