Police arrest Salemtown homicide suspect in Kentucky

Metro Nashville police on late Tuesday night captured the man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting on Easter Sunday at a Salemtown restaurant.

Metro Nashville Police put out a bulletin for Anton Rucker, 46, after 33-year-old Allen Beachem was killed at Roasted Salemtown, a restaurant on Garfield Street.

Two days later, Metro Nashville police located Rucker at a residence in Princeton, Kentucky — located about 100 miles northwest of Nashville. He was taken into custody, without incident, shortly before 11 p.m.

MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said the incident started when the two men got into an argument about 3 p.m. The suspect pulled out a gun, fired multiple shots and fled the scene in a Mercedes GLS 450, Aaron said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.

Rucker's car was found overnight near 26th Avenue North and Jefferson Street, about two miles from the scene, police announced Monday morning on social media.

Five other people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Aaron said. A sixth person suffered a graze wound, though it's unclear if that was the result of a gunshot or a scratch.

A seventh victim, a pregnant woman, was transported to a local hospital after suffering a panic attack, Aaron said.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Police arrest Easter Sunday shooting suspect in Kentucky