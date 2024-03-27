MTA approves congestion pricing plan to charge vehicles more entering Manhattan from NJ

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's board has approved the congestion pricing plan for vehicles entering Manhattan, which includes varying rates and exemptions and a $15 toll for regular passenger cars during peak hours weekdays and weekends.

The approval Wednesday comes five years after New York's state legislature and former governor signed a law mandating the MTA to impose a toll to enter Manhattan's central business district — the blocks below 60th Street that aren't perimeter highways — to reduce traffic, improve air quality and raise $1 billion a year for the MTA's public transportation capital program.

With the MTA board's approval, the Federal Highway Administration will now examine the final tolling structure to ensure it is consistent with the environmental review the FHWA signed off on last year.

Before the 11-1 vote, the board was informed about a few changes and clarifications on vehicles that will be exempt and other charges.

Carl Weisbrod, who chaired the board that devised the tolling program, said one of the overarching goals of congestion pricing is to benefit the region, not just New York City or Manhattan.

“It’s for the people in the region. Congestion pricing we know is going to produce less pollution in the region, less congestion in the region and a better economy for the region,” Weisbrod said.

Although the new tolls are expected to begin in June, the hurdles are not over. The congestion pricing program is facing multiple lawsuits in various courts, including a challenge from Gov. Phil Murphy's administration in federal court in New Jersey.

Murphy accused the U.S. Department of Transportation of rushing through the required environmental review process and said congestion pricing discriminates against New Jersey drivers.

"This is far from over, and we will continue to fight this blatant cash grab," Murphy said Wednesday. "The MTA’s actions today are further proof that they are determined to violate the law in order to balance their budget on the backs of New Jersey commuters."

The board heard from 399 members of the public during four public hearings in February and March.

Supporters of the program say it will reduce congestion and traffic-related deaths, support improvements and expansions of public transportation used by the region to navigate New York City, and improve air quality.

Those against it say it punishes people who have no option other than to drive a vehicle into Manhattan for work or medical appointments and treats New Jersey drivers unfairly, since they already pay tolls to enter Manhattan at three crossings, only two of which are eligible for partial tolling credits.

How it will work

Charges at E-ZPass rates:

$15 will be charged once daily for passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles with commercial license plates that enter the zone during peak hours, between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

$3.75 will be charged for passenger vehicles and passenger vehicles with commercial license plates that enter the zone during off-peak hours.

$24 or $36 will be charged for trucks and buses — depending on their size — to enter the zone during peak hours.

$6 or $9 will be charged for trucks and buses depending on their size to enter the zone during off-peak hours.

$7.50 will be charged for motorcycles to enter the zone during peak hours.

$1.75 will be charged for motorcycles to enter the zone during off-peak hours.

$1.25 will be added to each paid passenger trip for trips to, from, within or through the zone using a taxi, green cab or for-hire vehicle.

$2.50 will be added to each paid passenger trip for trips to, from, within or through the zone using a high-volume for-hire vehicle, or app-based service, such as Uber and Lyft.

Vehicles that receive tolls by mail will pay 50% more than the E-ZPass rates.

Credits, discounts and exemptions

School buses contracted with the New York City Department of Education, commuter vans licensed with the city Taxi and Limousine Commission and buses providing scheduled commuter services open to the public, including NJ Transit and fixed routes from private carriers, are exempt from the toll.

Specialized government vehicles will be exempt. This includes those carrying equipment and tools or when the vehicle itself is needed to do the work; it does not include those carrying agency personnel or elected officials.

Certain emergency vehicles and qualifying vehicles transporting people with disabilities will be exempt.

The Lincoln and Holland tunnels' crossing credit during peak hours will be $5 for passenger vehicles; $2.50 for motorcycles; and $12 or $20 for trucks and buses, depending on their size.

The Queens-Midtown and Hugh Carey tunnels' crossing credit during peak hours will be $2.50 for passenger vehicles; $1.25 for motorcycles; and $6 or $10 for trucks and buses, depending on their size.

There is no crossing credit during off-peak hours.

Low-income vehicle owners who register with the MTA's Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority program will receive a 50% discount on the passenger vehicle peak period E-ZPass toll rate on their vehicle's 11th trip and subsequent trips in a calendar month. There are no residency requirements to qualify for the discount.

