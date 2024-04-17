Mother, daughter killed in Easter crash were dedicated to figure skating

Emily Fitzgerald planned to perform a featured solo titled “Girl on Fire" last weekend. During her allotted time, her dress, skates and a photo were displayed on the ice.

TUSTIN — Several communities in Michigan are supporting a family after four of its members were killed in a crash in Livingston County on Easter Sunday.

Mary Fitzgerald, 44; Donald Fitzgerald, 18; and Emily Fitzgerald, 16; were killed March 31 after a crash on US-23 in Livingston County's Tyrone Township, according to Michigan State Police. Jeffery Johnson, 22, died April 4 at Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Cory Fitzgerald, was the sole survivor. He, too, was injured.

The family is from Tustin, according to a collective obituary. Jeffery graduated from Pine River High School in 2019. Donald was a senior at Pine River High School. Emily was a sophomore at Cadillac Public Schools.

Emily was active at the Big Rapids Figure Skating Club. Mary was a volunteer and served as club treasurer, according to Skating Director Megan Gifford.

Emily Fitzgerald (left) was active at Big Rapids Figure Skating Club, while Mary Fitzgerald was a volunteer.

“Emily was very dedicated, a very hard worker,” Gifford said. “She was as fiery as her hair. She owned it. She loved that about herself.”

The club hosted its annual ice show last weekend. Gifford said members met April 1 to remember the Fitzgeralds and consider whether to continue with the show.

“The Fitzgeralds were intertwined in everything this show was,” Gifford said. “It was a deep loss for the parents, the skaters, the coaches — all of us.”

The next day, the club’s board decided to continue.

“We knew Emily and Mary would want it that way,” Gifford said.

Emily planned to be in 10 numbers, Gifford said. For her featured solo titled “Girl on Fire,” her dress, skates and a photo of her and Mary were displayed on the ice.

During the weekend, the club signed a banner and collected donations for the family. Roughly 30 members of the family attended the Saturday performance, Gifford said.

The club is planning to create awards to honor Mary and Emily.

“Because of their investment and their dedication to the club, we want to remember them always,” she said.

Lake-Osceola State Bank has been raising funds, as well, and hosted a bake sale at locations in Tustin, LeRoy and Luther. On April 12, the bank announced the bake sale raised $5,000, with a total collection of $21,000.

Mary married Cory on November 16, 2001.

"If there was one word to describe Mary, it would be joy," her obit reads. "She was rarely seen without a smile on her face and a joyful bounce in her step. She had an uncanny ability to see the good in others and the positive in any situation."

Jeffrey, meanwhile, "an incredible zest for life."

"He had an unmatched drive to succeed and was well on his way with his newfound career at All Weather Seal in Traverse City, where he was greatly admired."

Donald had an affinity for welding.

"He was often found working on trucks and ATVS. He also loved spending time in the woods, fishing, or riding the trails on his dirt bike or four-wheeler. Donald was kindhearted and it showed through his dedication to his family and many friends."

They are survived by Cory; Jeffrey's father, Jamie Gengler; siblings Cori Greenwood and Nathaniel Fitzgerald; Mary's parents, Dennis Johnson and Judy Haviland; Mary's brother, Michael Johnson; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at the Wexford Civic Center in Cadillac.

