More construction coming to Norwood. How Ohio 561 road work will affect your commute

More construction is coming to Norwood.

The portion of Ohio 561 through Norwood will be available in a limited capacity from April to November because of a joint construction project between the city of Norwood and the Ohio Department of Transportation, according to a news release.

The announcement Thursday comes shortly after the closure of the Norwood Lateral, also known as Ohio 562, in the eastbound direction on March 11. Th eastbound lanes will be shut down for 80 days, followed by a closure of the westbound direction for another 80 days from early June to late August.

The goal of the Ohio 561 project is to repave two sections of the state route.

The first section is north of the Norwood Lateral and includes portions of Ross Avenue (from Montgomery Road to Carthage Avenue) and Carthage Avenue (from Ross Avenue to the city limits).

The second section is south of the Norwood Lateral and includes portions of Williams Avenue (from Edwards Road to Smith Road), Smith Road (from Williams Avenue to Sherman Avenue), Sherman Avenue (from Smith Road to Montgomery Road).

The project will start on April 1 and is expected to be completed on Nov. 1.

Portions of Ohio 561 (delineated in blue) will be undergoing construction from April 1 to November 1.

Is Ohio 561 completely closed?

The sections of Ohio 561 under construction will not be completely closed, says Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathleen Fuller. Instead, there will be flaggers navigating traffic through the construction.

How will this affect my travel?

The City of Norwood and ODOT advise drivers to avoid Ohio 561 through Norwood from April to November. Even though the roads under construction will remain open, Fuller says that taking an alternate route will likely be the preferable option.

Parking will be limited in and around the construction area, the release stated.

Commute times in the Norwood area will also be impacted due to this project and the ongoing closure of the Norwood Lateral, the release states. Fuller said that it is unclear yet how much this recently announced construction will affect commute times.

If any of the roads under construction were part of your alternative route for the Norwood Lateral, you may want to consider a new alternative route.

What construction work is occuring?

Fuller says she anticipates the construction workers to start with work that interferes less with traffic, like pavement repairs and work on curbs. Replacement, which interferes more with traffic, will likely not occur until the Norwood Lateral reopens, she says.

The Enquirer reached out to Clint Zimmerman, public works superintendent for the city of Norwood, for further comment on the construction but has yet to receive a response.

Why is this construction occuring while the Norwood Lateral is closed?

Fuller understands that there may be some confusion why construction on Ohio 561 and the Norwood Lateral would occur simultaneously.

"A lot of times it comes down to your funding sources," she told The Enquirer.

Project schedules depend on when funding becomes available and the planning and development of the project. She said that the parties involved in the construction were aware that the Ohio 561 construction would occur at the same time as the lateral closure.

"But we get it done, and come next year, [Ohio] 561 is gong to be looking good, [and Ohio] 562 will be looking good," Fuller said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio 561 in Norwood to undergo construction for pavement repairs