The Norwood Lateral is about to close eastbound for 80 days. Take these roads instead

Drivers were warned last week that the Norwood Lateral will be closed in the eastbound direction starting in early March.

Drivers, don't panic.

When Ohio 562, commonly known as the Norwood Lateral, closes in the eastbound direction this month for 80 days due to construction, there are plenty of alternative routes available to get you across the city.

That's not to say closing a portion of the expressway that connects two of Cincinnati's major highways, I-71 and I-75, won't be a challenge. Especially when this closure will be shortly followed by another 80-day closure on the westbound side. The impact on traffic "is going to be tremendous," said Kathleen Fuller, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

She added that this will also "have a huge impact to the communities in and around Norwood." The department recognizes this but saw the closures as the only option for the construction work, Fuller said.

Because of the inconvenience, she emphasizes planning ahead. Here's what you need to know to prepare for this first closure, including how to find an alternative route:

This map illustrates the location of Ohio 562, also known as the Norwood Lateral.

When does Ohio 562 eastbound close?

The first phase of construction will close Ohio 562 eastbound for 80 days from March to May. According to Fuller, construction workers will start to close entrance ramps to Ohio 562 eastbound on the night of March 10. By late that night or early morning on March 11, Ohio 562 eastbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71. This portion of the expressway is expected to reopen on or around May 24. Fuller said the goal is for this portion to reopen before Memorial Day.

Fuller said the Ohio Department of Transportation will continue to update the public with anticipated dates and times for the closures.

How to find the best alternative route

If you take Ohio 562 regularly, Fuller suggests that you plan at least one alternative route and drive the route(s) within the week before the closure.

How do you find the best alternative route? Look at a map and work your way backward, tracing the route from your final destination to your starting destination. (For example, if you typically take Ohio 562 to travel from Winton Hills to Oakley, trace your route from Oakley to Winton Hills.) Once you get to Ohio 562 on your map, look at other roads that can take you to your starting destination (i.e. Winton Hills). Now reverse this route to determine how to drive eastbound in the future.

When determining your route, pay special attention to Paddock Road (Ohio 4), Seymour Avenue (Ohio 561), Reading Road (U.S. 42) Montgomery Road (U.S. 22), Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and Fort Washington Way. There are so many routes drivers can take in place of Ohio 562 eastbound, it's impossible to account for all the options, Fuller said. However, drivers can take these six main roads in some way or combination to get to Norwood, Cincinnati's east side or I-71.

This map depicts the main roads that can be used to create an alternate route once Ohio 562 eastbound closes.

How much time will the closure add to my commute?

The number of minutes this closure will add to your commute will vary for each person. Fuller suggests that people leave for their daily commute five to 10 minutes earlier, leaning toward 10 minutes just to be safe. This budgeted time will allow for the longer route you might take once the lateral closes and the increase in traffic on side streets.

How will I get to Norwood, the Board of Elections?

Certain destinations near or in the heart of Norwood may be more difficult to reach because of the closure. The Hamilton County Board of Elections, located at 4700 Smith Road, is one example. Be mindful of this closure if you plan to vote at the Board of Election for the Ohio primary election, which will take place on March 19. However, early voting is already underway.

Apple Maps outlined routes that you can take to the Hamilton County Board of Elections once Ohio 562 eastbound closes:

For northbound traffic traveling to the Board of Elections, Apple Maps suggests you take Mitchell Avenue until U.S. 22 and travel north to reach the Board of Elections. (A more specific route is as follows: Mitchell Avenue, left onto Clinton Springs Avenue, left onto Reading Road, right onto Asmann Avenue, slight left onto Hopkins Avenue, left onto Montgomery Road, right onto Sherman Avenue, left onto Smith Road, right onto Wall Street, left into the parking lot.)

For southbound traffic traveling to the Board of Elections, Apple Maps suggests you take Paddock Road to East Seymour Avenue and continue until U.S. 22. Travel south to reach the Board of Elections. (A more specific route is as follows: Paddock Road, left onto East Seymour Avenue, left onto Ross Avenue, right onto Montgomery Road, left onto Maple Avenue, arrive.)

Will the GPS on my phone be able to route me?

The company Google, which oversees the navigation platforms Waze and Google Maps, confirmed that they are aware of the planned closure. They added that the closure will be reflected on the platforms.

What closures can I expect in the future?

After this construction, Ohio 562 westbound will close for 80 days from June to August. Construction workers anticipate closing entrance ramps to Ohio 562 westbound on the night of June 2. By late that night or early morning June 3, Ohio 562 westbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71. This portion of the expressway is expected to reopen in late August. Fuller says the goal is for this portion to reopen before Labor Day.

The Ohio Department of Transportation doesn't anticipate any more total closures after then, Fuller said, but it expects construction of the overall project to be completed in June 2025.

