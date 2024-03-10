The Norwood Lateral closed eastbound Monday. Expect a 'tremendous' impact on traffic

Ohio 562, commonly known as the Norwood Lateral, is closed in the eastbound direction for the next 80 days or so.

Drivers, expect more traffic on key roads over the next few months.

Ohio 562, commonly known as the Norwood Lateral, officially closed in the eastbound direction Monday and will remain closed for the next 80 days due to construction. Even if you don't drive the lateral regularly, this closure could still likely impact your commute.

The expressway connects two of Cincinnati's major highways, Interstates 75 and 71. According to Ohio Department of Transportation spokesperson Kathleen Fuller, there are roughly 67,000 to 70,000 drivers on the lateral daily.

Ohio 562 eastbound will reopen on around May 24. This closure will be followed by the closure of Ohio 562 westbound for 80 days.

Drivers may see an increase in traffic on roads that can be used in place of the lateral. While it's impossible to account for all the alternative routes possible, Fuller said, there are six main roads travelers will likely use in some way or combination in place of the lateral. These include Paddock Road (Ohio 4), Seymour Avenue (Ohio 561), Reading Road (U.S. 42) Montgomery Road (U.S. 22), Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and Fort Washington Way.

If you frequently travel on or near these roads, be aware of the possibility of an increase in traffic.

There are many alterate routes drivers can take now that the Norwood Lateral is closed in the eastsbound direction. Expect more traffic on these routes.

The Norwood Lateral will then close in the westbound direction for 80 days. Construction workers are expected to start closing the entrance ramps to the westbound direction on the night of June 2. By late that night or early morning June 3, Ohio 562 westbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71.

Fuller previously said the impact these closures will have on traffic "is going to be tremendous."

