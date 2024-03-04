'There's no choice.' Why Norwood Lateral is closing for construction

The Ohio Department of Transportation says Ohio 562, which connects Interstate 75 and Interstate 71 will be closed to eastbound traffic for 80 days beginning March 11 and then to westbound traffic for 80 days beginning June 3.

So by now you've heard that portions of Ohio 562, commonly referred to as the Norwood Lateral or just "the lateral," will be closed for a large part of 2024 due to construction.

It's tough. Ohio 562 is an expressway between two of Cincinnati's major highways, Interstate 71 and Interstate 75. No doubt this closure will affect hundreds of commutes.

Here's what we know about the planned improvements – and inconvenience – for motorists.

When will Ohio 562 be closed?

Earlier this month, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced in a news release major closures that'll give way for two phases of an upcoming construction project on Ohio 562.

The first phase will close Ohio 562 eastbound for 80 days from March to May. According to ODOT spokesperson Kathleen Fuller, construction workers will start to close entrance ramps to Ohio 562 eastbound on the night of March 10. By late that night or early morning on March 11, Ohio 562 eastbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71. This portion of the expressway is expected to reopen on or around May 24. Fuller says the goal is for this portion to reopen before Memorial Day.

The second phase will close Ohio 562 westbound for 80 days from June to August. Construction workers anticipate closing entrance ramps to Ohio 562 westbound on the night of June 2. By late that night or early morning June 3, Ohio 562 westbound will be completely closed from I-75 to I-71. This portion of the expressway is expected to reopen in late August. Fuller says the goal is for this portion to reopen before Labor Day.

Fuller says the Ohio Department of Transportation will continue to update the public with anticipated dates and times for the closures.

Why is Ohio 562 closed for construction?

The closures are necessary for a preservation project, says Fuller. The thrust of the plan is to rehabilitate three bridges that make up parts of Ohio 562. One bridge stands over Reading Road, one bridge stands over Paddock Road and one bridge stands over Ross/Tennesse Avenue.

"These are the critical areas that need to be done," said Fuller, adding that the improvements are necessary so that the lateral can continue to be used in the future.

Construction workers will replace structural elements made of steel like joints, bearings and steel members, as well as concrete barriers for each bridge.

"Over time, steel does become brittle and it does rust. So before anything does happen, we want to get it fixed," Fuller said. Workers will also paint and seal the bridges.

Does this construction work really require total closure?

Yes. Fuller said, "Basically, there's no choice."

The total closures are necessary because portions of the route under construction aren't wide enough to accommodate a single lane for drivers. Additionally, these closures will allow for a safer work zone for the construction workers.

Some of the work itself also requires total closure. Fuller said it wouldn't be safe for drivers to be on Ohio 562 while structural elements such as steel beams are being removed and replaced.

Why does this construction need to happen now?

ODOT performs regular bridge inspections to ensure that bridges remain safe for drivers. The department deemed now the time to rehabilitate portions of Ohio 562 to prevent any danger in the future.

"Everything is safe, it's sound. Things are fine," Fuller said. "But it is time to fix the age and the wear and tear on these structures. And that's what we're doing."

This bridge work is part of a larger project that is expected to be completed in June 2025. Other aspects of this project include replacing any lights that no longer work, repairing concrete, resurfacing pavement with a fresh layer of asphalt and installing new signs that can be easily read while driving at night.

Fuller says they do not anticipate any more total closures of Ohio 562. The remaining construction will lead to periodic lane restrictions, like short-term, single-lane closures.

She emphasizes the value of not waiting for more dire circumstances to do this rehabilitation work.

"You don't just want to do a minor fix or put a Band-Aid on something," she said. "And then an odd 10 years from now, we have to come back, fix everything and maybe even do a total [bridge] tear-out."

"Later on, it would be ... more work, more money, more time," she added.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Norwood Lateral construction: When (and why) Ohio 562 will be closed