Monroe County deputies capture man wanted in Ohio after pursuit

BEDFORD TWP. — Monroe County sheriff's deputies apprehended a man sought by Ohio authorities after he led them on a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Lucas County, Ohio, deputies were pursuing the 46-year-old man from Lambertville at about 10:35 a.m. after he was reported to have fled the scene of a felonious assault in Springfield Township, Ohio, a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office told Monroe County Central Dispatch that deputies were in pursuit of a white work truck eastbound on Sterns Road entering Monroe County and the suspect was to be considered armed and dangerous.

As the truck continued eastbound on Sterns, several Monroe County deputies from the Bedford Township contract intercepted the pursuit near Adler Road. Deputy Curtis Lewis deployed tire deflation devices on Sterns Road near Sheffield Place, flattening several of the suspect vehicle's tires, the release said.

The pursuit continued eastbound on Sterns, then northbound Summerfield Road and east onto Miller Street, a dead-end road. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested on fleeing police charges and lodged at the Monroe County Jail. The sheriff's office did not release his name pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

The case remains under investigation by Lewis. Deputies from Lucas County assisted at the scene.

