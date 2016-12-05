Some of the best vehicles on the market are designed with a specific purpose in mind. A Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 can outrun some supercars on a road-racing course. A Jeep Wrangler Rubicon can conquer off-road obstacles that would defeat most other vehicles. A Kenworth W900 can rack up millions of miles dragging 40 tons of payload across interstates for months on end. A Ford Transit van can be outfitted to comfortably haul everything from a dozen people to thousands of Matchbox models of itself.

Similarly, the Mobility Ventures MV-1 is dedicated to one purpose, at which it excels. As the only purpose-built wheelchair-accessible vehicle on the market today, it is extremely valuable to its users. Other wheelchair-accessible light-duty vehicles are typically minivans or vans heavily modified by aftermarket companies, but the MV-1 was designed from the ground up with its primary purpose in clear focus. As such, it is subjected to the same standardized crash tests required of all conventional production cars (compared with fewer, selected tests for modified wheelchair-friendly vehicles), and it comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty.

A five-year, 60,000-mile warranty covers the MV-1’s most important feature—a 30-inch-wide ramp that extends from the vehicle’s passenger side. The MV-1 we sampled had the available power-operated ramp, activated via buttons both inside the vehicle and on the key fob. The well-illuminated ramp can deploy to either 69.5 or 92.3 inches deep, depending on user preference, and retracts into a fully enclosed pocket in the floor of the vehicle. The short-ramp mode makes the incline steeper but is critical for the wheelchair user in standard handicapped parking spaces; even then, there might be barely enough room for the wheelchair to turn the corner if there’s a vehicle parked in the adjacent spot.

A Front-Row Seat

We enlisted this author’s mother—a wheelchair user who typically travels in a rear-ramp Chrysler Town & Country converted by BraunAbility—to help us test the MV-1. Many converted minivans use a side-ramp setup like the MV-1’s, but these tend to compromise the donor vehicle’s structure and diminish ground clearance. Since the MV-1 isn’t also trying to be a minivan, its floorpan and suspension don’t have to be re-engineered for wheelchair access. It offers six inches of ground clearance and a conveniently low step-in height. Importantly, unlike many competitor vehicles, the MV-1 allows the wheelchair to be secured in the shotgun position. It has been years since Mom last rode in the front of a vehicle, and she greatly appreciated the view.

Unfortunately, the footrest on her wheelchair interfered with the front Q’Straint floor anchors (four of which conveniently secure the wheelchair to the vehicle) such that she couldn’t pull far enough forward to allow the MV-1’s B-pillar-mounted integral shoulder belt to fit as snugly as it should have. Belting her in with the distant C-pillar belt or raising her footrest could have remedied this—and made her crabby—but the best solution for an MV-1 owner might be to fine-tune the wheelchair’s orientation by installing a single-point docking station, a setup that’s similar to a big rig’s trailer hitch and would help ensure consistent wheelchair positioning for every journey. (Conversions that allow the wheelchair user to transfer into the MV-1 driver’s seat also are available.) It must be noted that mobility aids such as wheelchairs and scooters come in as many sizes as the humans they help.