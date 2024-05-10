Critics Facepalm With Both Hands At Trump's Nonsensical 'Ambidextrous' Talk

Former President Donald Trump seemingly needed a hand or two with the definition of “ambidextrous” during an interview that aired Thursday on Telemundo 51.

Trump, following a question about separating his legal issues amid family time, said he’s able to “put it aside” before inaccurately referring to the ability to be equally skillful with both hands.

“I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak, I can do a lot of things at one time,” Trump said.

“And I’m willing to do and able to do things and lots of different things.”

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign later used the clip to mock the “confused” former president on X.

Trump, confused: I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak. I can do a lot of things at one time pic.twitter.com/yUvANunbUt — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 9, 2024

Critics on social media pounced on Trump over his botched reference to ambidexterity:

That's not what ambidextrous mean you dumbass. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 9, 2024

“I’m very ambivalent, so to speak; I’m super decisive all the time.

I’m also very ambulatory, so to speak; I prefer taking a golf cart to walking 100 yards.” — Railsplitter Fella 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 (@Rail_splitter1) May 9, 2024

Multiple crimes at the same time. — Ronan K 🌻🇮🇪 (@ronankelleher) May 9, 2024

The feeling when you don't know the difference between multitasking and being ambidextrous. https://t.co/r8KGbclteD — Destry (@DestryBrod) May 10, 2024

Ok - real talk - I actually laughed at this one. This is some The Office/Veep level shit. 😂 — Leighton (@carlsson808) May 10, 2024

Next @realDonaldTrump will tell us he's amphibious 🤣 — John J. Mesh (@Ohnjaye4) May 10, 2024

He forgot to mention that he’s also an imbecile. https://t.co/2hY0UJpw4m — Conscientious Observer (@ConscienceIsIt) May 10, 2024

