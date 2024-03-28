Missouri man accused of failing to register as sex offender arrested in Amite

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Missouri man was arrested in Amite after failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, 55-year-old Alfred C. Pridemore, of Essex, Missouri, was wanted by the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office. Pridemore was accused of statutory sodomy of a three-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy in Missouri in 2001. He is listed as a Tier Three sex offender, which requires a lifetime registration.

The Marshals Office of Missouri requested assistance from the Middle District of Louisiana in finding Pridemore about his active fugitive warrant.

On March 25, the Marshals in Louisiana learned that Pridemore was living at a home in Amite with a female acquaintance. During the investigation, the marshals learned the apartment complex was in the 31000 block of Highway 16 in Amite. On March 27, members of the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force searched the apartment and found Pridemore hiding in a restroom, according to a release.

Officers learned that Pridemore failed to notify the authorities of his residences in Mississippi, Louisiana and Missouri. Pridemore is required by law to alert the sex offender registry when residency status changes.

Pridemore was arrested and booked into the St. Helena Parish jail as a fugitive from Missouri.

