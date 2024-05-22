Missing man faces Spain extradition on rape charges

A man accused of rape who has been missing for two years has been arrested in Spain and faces extradition to the UK.

James Clacher, 55, from Bellshill in Lanarkshire, was last seen in Airdrie on 30 May 2022.

His car was found at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar, Argyll, the following day and he was formally reported missing.

The gym boss was facing trial on rape charges at the time.

Police launched a fresh appeal to trace him in November, after he had been missing for 18 months.

A police spokesperson said: "It is understood he was arrested in Spain on Tuesday on an international arrest warrant.

"We are liaising with partner agencies, and he will be subject to extradition proceedings."