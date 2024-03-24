What Mike Gallagher's early departure means
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, who represents northeastern Wisconsin, shocked many when he announced in February that he wouldn't seek reelection. But even more surprising is his decision Friday to depart Congress before his term is up. His office said the move was a "family decision."
Gallagher plans to leave April 19, which is after the deadline in state law to hold a special election. That means the seat will remain empty until after the August primary and November general election. Republicans who are lining up to replace him criticized this, arguing he's trying to deliberately hurt the party, which his office has denied. Some county party chairs are considering asking Speaker Mike Johnson to expel him earlier.
His early departure means the GOP's majority in the U.S. House is even tighter. The party can now only afford one member to break on party-line votes, meaning it will be more complicated for them to pass their agenda. "It makes it ... incredibly hard to try and either manage a compromise or run something up for a vote," one strategist said.
About 220 Milwaukee voters got wrong ballots
Nearly 220 Milwaukee voters were mailed absentee ballots for Common Council districts other than their own ahead of the April 2 election, a problem the city's top election official said would have been caught before the ballots were sent out had employees followed procedures. Disciplinary action has been taken.
A letter explaining what happened accompanied new ballots sent to affected voters early last week, and the office worked Thursday to determine whether any other wards were affected. This week, the office will consider going door-to-door to contact voters who have not returned the new ballot to ensure they got the second ballot and understood the instructions.
"I can't express how frustrating and infuriating it is that it just seems like there was no critical thinking involved or communication," Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall said. "I understand this has eroded a lot of trust in what should be a perfect process."
The Journal Sentinel has a program to recognize exceptional area high schoolers, but we need more recommendations for who to highlight. Learn more here.
President Joe Biden privately met with the Bucks when he visited Milwaukee earlier this month, which Doc Rivers called "a really cool thing."
Milwaukee is spending $1.6 million to stabilize City Hall's facade to avoid terra cotta falling onto the streets. It's a temporary fix to a recurring problem.
Jim Higgins previews the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's 2024-25 season, where the theme is storytelling, including music inspired by "Romeo and Juliet."
Turns out not everyone is a fan of cheese curds, though Wisconsin's dater on "Farmer Wants a Wife" tried her best to share the tradition.
Speaking of food, did you catch the "Top Chef" premiere? Viewers were super proud to see Milwaukee and Wisconsin represented.
