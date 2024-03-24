Farmer Wants a Wife's Grace Girard introduced her farmer and a fellow dater to Wisconsin cheese curds. So, what did they think?

Grace Girard, a huge Wisconsin sports fan, at Lambeau Field for a Green Bay Packers game. The Wisconsinite is on FOX's "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 2, which usually airs Thursday nights.

Since you didn't get a new episode of "Farmer Wants a Wife" last week, here's a behind-the-scenes look at when Wisconsin's Grace Girard introduced her farmer and a fellow dater to cheese curds.

Girard documented Farmer Brandon Rogers and dater Joy's first impressions of the Dairy State delicacy in a video she shared to TikTok recently.

"First time trying a cheese curd!" Joy said, giving the curd a whiff. "Ooooo!"

As Rogers took a big ol' bite, Girard notified him that "they're supposed to squeak." Cue Rogers making goofy squeaking noises.

What was the consensus? Well, by the video's caption, it doesn't sound like they were too big of fans.

"My mom had #Wisconsin cheese curds specially delivered to the farm and my lil pals were not impressed #BTS of #FarmerWantsAWife," Girard's caption read.

Maybe they should try 'em deep fried next? They HAVE TO like those at least ... right? Otherwise, red flag.

Umm, also, while you're here, let's talk about what Girard was up to while Rogers and Joy were out on their solo date that aired last week.

She was reorganizing his freezer, she shared in another TikTok. We don't know about Colorado, but around here, we call that #wifeymaterial.

"I was doing totally totally fine while Joy and Brandon were out on a solo date 😭 #FarmerWantsAWife" Girard's caption read.

Apparently, Girard found shrimp from 2020 and peas from 2014 in there.

"We're gonna evaluate some things," Girard said in the video.

A new episode of "Farmer Wants a Wife" will air at 8 p.m. CT Thursday on Fox. And, if you need a refresher on where it left off, here you go.

To keep up with Girard's TikTok game, you can follow her here.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Farmer Wants a Wife Grace Girard gives Brandon Wisconsin cheese curds