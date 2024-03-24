After snow mix ends this afternoon, up to an inch of rain heads for Milwaukee early this week

A woman walks with her umbrella over the bridge to the Milwaukee Art Museum, April 20, 2023.

The Milwaukee area could get a second round of light snow or mixed precipitation Sunday afternoon, before up to an inch of consistent rain moves into the region Monday into Tuesday.

After some light snow Sunday morning that left some accumulations on highways north of Madison, another half inch to two inches could fall in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

But not much will accumulate in counties south of the Fox Valley — the Milwaukee metro area already has an above-freezing temperature, so precipitation will likely be a mix of rain and snow.

Precipitation will shift to rain on Monday in southern Wisconsin, starting in the early morning and continuing throughout the day. After a possible gap overnight, there will be another wave of rain Tuesday morning that will slow down in the afternoon.

Between three-quarters to an inch of rain could fall over the next couple of days. Widespread flooding isn't likely, apart from a chance that water could pool on roadways in some areas on Monday evening, so exercise caution.

"For how dry the area has been at the moment, we're not anticipating it to be heavy enough over a short enough period of time to cause any flooding," said NWS meteorologist Michaela Heeren.

Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will also stay in the low-50s. Wind gusts could reach up to 30 or 35 miles per hour.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee will get up to an inch of steady rain Monday into Tuesday