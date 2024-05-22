Men wearing ski masks found sleeping in stolen vehicle, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A call for a welfare check at a Nashville park led to police discovering a stolen vehicle.

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) said officers were called to Hartman Park around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20 to respond to a welfare check for a vehicle that was “parked for a long time.”

Tourist stabbed in the neck near Walk of Fame Park in downtown Nashville

Officers said they when approached the vehicle to check on the occupants inside, they noticed the individuals were wearing ski masks.

According to court documents, the driver of the vehicle — identified as 20-year-old Jeremiah Donnell — immediately drove off after speaking with an officer.

During the incident, the vehicle’s tag was ran through dispatch and came back as stolen, police said.

In an arrest report, a MNPD officer stated the “subjects were taken out of the vehicle and detained” after a traffic stop was performed.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Donnell allegedly told officers that he found the car with the keys inside and took it. Officials said he was driving without a driver’s license.

He was taken into custody and charged with felony vehicle theft over $10,000 and driving without a license.

Donnell remains jailed on a $16,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.