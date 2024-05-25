Memorial Day services honor those who’ve given their lives

Sacrifices made by men and women in our nation’s service were honored Friday morning in a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Park in Tupelo. Many other services are planned for Northeast Mississippi this weekend as well.

Memorial Day, which traditionally marks the beginning of summer, is observed in specific remembrance of those who’ve died while serving in the military.

Friday morning’s service at Veterans Park was coordinated by the Lee County Republican Women’s Club. The event included prayers, a reading of scripture and remarks on the significance of the sacrifices that have been made to keep our nation free.

“For those who’ve served, and for the families of those who’ve died, every day is its own remembrance,” said Fred Pitts, of Tupelo, who served in the military during the Vietnam War era. “Around Memorial Day and others like it, more people than usual think about it. Today, in our own time and day, it’s an honor to have people stop and remember. It’s special.”

Words of honor and appreciation, all speakers agreed, would never be enough to repay the sacrifices that have been made, but words along with deeds to maintain the freedoms that were so dearly bought are what America’s citizens owe the fallen.

“The citizens of a lot of countries can’t come together like we can,” said Todd Jordan, mayor of Tupelo.

While Americans may disagree among themselves and fight vigorously for opposing causes, the ability to put that aside when necessary and fight on one side together is an American trait too valuable to lose. The freedoms outlined in the Constitution that let citizens debate among themselves are the same freedoms those from every viewpoint have always united and sacrificed their own blood to defend.

“Thank you to all who have served, but thank you especially to the families of those who have died to keep us free,” Jordan said. “Sometimes you may think you’re not appreciated, but you are.”

Ken Patterson, of Tupelo, is the historian for the local American Legion post.

“This is a time to pay tribute to all of those who have fallen and died,” Patterson said. “Those who loved and were loved in return, who loved our country enough to die for it.”

Friday’s event included the laying of a wreath at the Vietnam Memorial Wall at Veterans Park.

“We remember and carry in our hearts more than 58,000 souls whose names are inscribed on that wall,” Patterson said. “Words cannot repay the debt we owe these men and women, but we must try. They did not enter the military to die, but to serve a cause more important than their own lives. They served values and a civilization that was more valuable than their lives to them.

“It’s up to us to make sure we answer the challenge in the National Anthem, to make sure the Star Spangled Banner continues to wave, and to make sure we can continue to live in the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Gary Larson, a local minister and a veteran himself, made a point to thank those in attendance Friday morning.

“You being here says more than anything you could put into words,” Larson said. “It means you know somebody fought and somebody died so you could be here.”