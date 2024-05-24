Memorial Day: Will grocery stores open? What's closed?

Memorial Day is around the corner and while most people get the day off, grocery store employees will more than likely be on the clock.

This coming Monday, May 27, is Memorial Day. While many people are worrying about planning poolside barbecues or trips to the lake, there is no need for panic. Many stores will still be open on the holiday for you to grab any last minute items you may have forgotten over the weekend shopping rush.

Will grocery stores are open on Memorial Day?

Most all grocery stores will be open with holiday hours on Monday. Stores like Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix and Aldi will all be open with limited hours on the holiday.

Costco will not be open.

What's closed on Memorial Day?

All Tennessee state government offices will be closed on Monday. This includes property appraisers, tax collectors, city hall and other offices. All public libraries will also be closed on Memorial Day.

The United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS will not be open or delivering packages or mail on Monday. Most all banks will also be closed on Memorial Day.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memorial Day: Will grocery stores open? Here's what's closed