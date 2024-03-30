Mega Millions jackpot winner in Neptune NJ: What we know

It's about time we won!

On Tuesday, in one of the largest Mega Million jackpots of all time, the winning ticket was sold around in Monmouth County. One winning ticket matching all six numbers was sold at ShopRite Liquors in Neptune. The ticket is worth $1.13 billion.

Here's everything you'd want to know about our area's newest billionaire.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune claims $1.13B Mega Millions: Winning ticket sold at ShopRite