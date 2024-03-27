Mega Million ticket sold in Neptune. Where does $1.13B jackpot rank all time?

Someone in New Jersey needs a new financial planner.

A winning ticket to $1.13 billion Tuesday's Mega Million lottery was sold at a Shoprite Liquors on Route 66.

If you need to check your ticket, the winning numbers were 7, 11, 22, 29, and 38 and the gold Mega Ball was 4, according to the Mega Millions website. The ticket sold in Neptune was the only ticket that matched all six numbers.

It was the fifth most valuable winning Mega Millions ticket ever and the eighth richest lottery prize ever.

10 richest lottery ticket winners of all time

Edwin Castro, 31, California

State: California

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $2.04 billion

Date of drawing: Nov. 7, 2022

Edwin Castro of Altadena, California matched the winning numbers for the Nov. 7, 2022, Powerball drawing, claiming his prize on Valentine's Day 2023, Florida Today, a part of the USA TODAY network, reported.

Castro, who purchased his winning ticket at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, chose the lump sum of $997.6 million. After taxes, he walked away with $628.5 million.

Theodorus Struyck, 65, California

State: California

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $1.765 billion

Date of drawing: October 2023

Struyck was a part of a group of winners who purchased a ticket at Midway Market in Frazier Park. Struyck is the only one to come forward to claim the cash.

Three winners from California, Tennessee and Florida take home third-largest prize

States: California, Tennessee, Florida

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $1.5864 billion

Date of drawing: Jan. 13, 2016

Marvin and Mae Acosta of California, John and Lisa Robinson of Tennessee and Maureen Smith and David Kaltschmidt of Florida split a $1.5864 billion Powerball prize in 2016, USA TODAY previously reported.

The Robinsons bought their winning ticket at Naifeh's Food Market in Memphis, the Kaltschmidts purchased theirs at a Publix in Melbourne Beach, and the Acosta's purchased theirs at a 7-Eleven in Chino Hills.

Unidentified winner, Florida

State: Florida

Game: Mega Millions

Amount won: $1.58 billion

Date of drawing: Aug. 8, 2023

Saltines Holdings LLC from Miami claimed the $1.58 billion prize from the Aug. 8, 2023, draw, according to previous reporting.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

Unidentified winner, South Carolina

State: South Carolina

Game: Mega Millions

Amount won: $1.537 billion

Date of drawing: Oct. 23, 2018

One lucky individual from South Carolina won $1.537 billion from the Mega Million's Oct. 23, 2018 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased at KC Mart #7 in Simpsonville near Greenville, USA TODAY previously reported. In South Carolina, the winner may keep his or her name private after confirming the win with the state.

Unidentified winner, Maine

State: Maine

Game: Mega Millions

Amount won: $1.348 billion

Date of drawing: Jan. 13, 2023

An individual from Maine won the Jan. 13, 2023 Mega Millions jackpot but remains unidentified due to the fact that the state doesn't require lottery winners to reveal their identities. The individual accepted their $1.348 billion prize through the limited liability company LaKoma Island Investments, LLC, USA TODAY previously reported.

Their winning ticket was purchased the ticket at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon.

Unidentified winner, Illinois

State: Illinois

Game: Mega Millions

Amount won: $1.337 billion

Date of drawing: July 29, 2022

An individual in Illinois became $1.337 billion richer after purchasing a winning Mega Millions ticket at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, USA TODAY previously reported.

Winners of jackpots $250,000 or more may request their names and cities be kept confidential, according to the lottery's website.

Unidentified winner, California

State: California

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $1.0798 billion

Date of drawing: July 19, 2023

A winner who remains unidentified won the July 19, 2023, Powerball drawing after purchasing their winning ticket at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, USA TODAY previously reported.

The individual who won the $1.0798 billion prize is required to disclose their identify to the state, but the state of California has not yet published their name.

Unidentified winner, Michigan

State: Michigan

Game: Mega Millions

Amount won: $1.05 billion

Date of drawing: Jan. 22, 2021

Four people from an Oakland County lottery club split the Mega Millions prize and chose the lump sum, according to the Palm Beach Post, a part of the USA TODAY network. The names of the four members of the Wolverine FLL Club were not released.

The winning ticket to the $1.05 billion jackpot was purchased at a Kroger grocery store in the Detroit suburb of Novi.

Unidentified winner, Michigan

State: Michigan

Game: Powerball

Amount won: $842.4 million

Date of drawing: Jan. 1, 2024

An unidentified person in Michigan is $842.4 million richer after purchasing the winning ticket for the Jan. 1 Powerball draw from a Food Castle in Grand Blanc, according to previous reporting.

The winner matched all six balls in the New Year's Day drawing and chose the cash option of $425.2 million.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Mega Millions ticket sold in Neptune NJ for $1.13 billion