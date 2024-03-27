Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Neptune. Where is that? What's it like?

The $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold at a ShopRite in Neptune.

We don't know who won yet, and those outside the Jersey Shore probably don't know much about Neptune.

It's about 2 miles from the popular downtown hub of Asbury Park, and a short drive from beautiful beaches.

Here are five things to know about Neptune:

1. Neptune is the 'Crossroads of the Jersey Shore'

A family of foxes on the beach in the Ocean Grove section of Neptune

Fittingly, Neptune is named after the Roman God of the Sea. Close by are popular beaches like Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Belmar, Ocean Grove (a section of Neptune Township), Avon-by-the-sea and Spring Lake.

Neptune not only controlled the sea but bodies of fresh water, wind and storms. And while the ocean can be seen as a crossroads of the world, Neptune is known as "the Crossroads of the Jersey Shore," according to its website, due to its proximity to major Shore cities and the Garden State Parkway.

2. Neptune is a township of many neighborhoods

There are several notable neighborhoods that make up Neptune, including Ocean Grove, Shark River Hills, Mid-Town, Bradley Park, the Gables, Seaview Island and West Neptune.

Known for Victorian-style homes, Ocean Grove was founded in 1869 by Methodist clergymen. It is commonly called "God's Square Mile," and was one of the only places women could own land at the time of its founding.

According to the township website, Shark River opened in 1923 as a summer resort under the slogan, “a healthy place to raise children amidst the fresh air and pines." Neighboring Seaview Island is known for spanning vistas of fishing docks and riverfronts at sunrise.

3. How big is Neptune?

The Neptune Township Committee has an African-American majority for the first time in history. From left to right; Kevin McMillan, Deputy Mayor Robert Lane, Mayor Tassie York, Derel Stroud and his mother, and Keith Cafferty at the township committee meeting on Feb.12, 2024.

Neptune Township encompasses about 8 square miles, and it has a population of more than 28,000 according to 2022 Census figures.

As of the 2020 Census, about 31.4% of Neptune's population identified as Black, with an additional 7.1% identifying with two or more races. A total of 16.4% identified as Latino or Hispanic, 2.3% as Asian, and a majority of 54.3% identified as white (48.2% identified as white alone, not Latino or Hispanic).

After the February appointment of Derel Stroud, the majority of the Township Committee is African American for the first time.

4. Neptune has great restaurants

The Larkin Family of Ocean Township take on six pizza pies as part of Camern's Pizza challenge in Pete and Elda's Bar in Neptune City.

Neptune has some great places to eat, including Brick House Tavern & Tap, which has a huge selection of beer and American fare, and John's Cracker Barrell, with filling breakfasts, gooey thin-crust pizza pies, specialty sandwiches, wings and more.

Neighboring Neptune City spans less than 1 square mile, and has a population of 4,600 as of 2021 according to Data USA. It also has some great restaurants, like Local Smoke BBQ, Cat's Luck vegan restaurant, Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria, Jama Grille and The Grand Tavern.

5. Neptune is home to the Asbury Park Press

A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquors on Route 66 in Neptune, seen before a press conference on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

Neptune is home to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, the Fulfill food bank and the Asbury Park Press. The APP office is in Neptune, not far away from the ShopRite where the winning ticket was sold.

