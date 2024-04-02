Mega Millions jackpot at $36 million for Tuesday, April 2, 2024 lottery drawing

After no grand prize winner from Friday's drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is up to $36 million with a cash value of $17.1 million.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is up to an estimated $1.09 billion with a cash value of $527.3 million after there was no grand prize winner from Monday's drawing. It's now the fourth largest jackpot in the game's history.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 3/29/24

The winning numbers from Friday's drawing were 11-30-33-38-60 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 4X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions on Friday, March 29, 2024?

No one won the grand prize, but there was a Match 5 winner worth $1 million in California.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Tuesday, April 2, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What times does Mega Millions close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.13 billion – March 29, 2024 - NJ $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

