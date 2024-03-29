Mega Millions jackpot at $20 million for Friday, March 29, 2024 lottery drawing

Now it's time to start over.

After a ticket from New Jersey hit on the $1.13 billion grand prize Tuesday, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday reset to $20 million with a cash value of $9.5 million.

The jackpot was the fifth largest in the games history.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday is up to an estimated $935 million with a cash value of $449.7 million after there was no grand prize winner from Wednesday's drawing. It's also the fifth largest jackpot this game's history.

Ready to try your luck with Mega Millions? Here's everything you need to know.

Mega Millions winning numbers 3/26/24

The winning numbers from Tuesday's drawing were 7-11-22-29-38 and the Mega Ball was 4. The Megaplier was 2X.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions on Tuesday, March 26, 2024?

There was a grand prize winner in Neptune, Monmouth County, that matched the five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

There also was a Match 5 plus Megaplier winner worth $2 million in New York.

There were a total of 13 Match 5 winners worth $1 million with two in Florida, Georgia and New York as well as one each in California, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

What time is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing will be Friday, March 29, at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions drawings are held two times a week, every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

What times does Mega Millions close?

In Delaware, tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing.

In New Jersey and Pennsylvania, you can purchase tickets until 9:59 p.m.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery

When purchasing a Mega Millions ticket, you have the opportunity to select six numbers. The first five will be chosen from a range of 1 to 70 for the white balls, and the last number will be chosen from 1 to 25 for the coveted golden Mega Ball. For those who may find it daunting to pick their own numbers, the option to select Easy Pick or Quick Pick is available, which will generate the numbers for your ticket at random.

How much are Mega Millions tickets?

The Powerball costs $2 per play.

In Pennsylvania, you can buy tickets online: www.pailottery.com/games/draw-games/.

Tickets can be bought online as well in New Jersey: njlotto.com.

What is the largest Mega Millions jackpot?

$1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023 – FL $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018 – SC $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023 – ME $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022 – IL $1.13 billion – March 29, 2024 - NJ $1.05 billion – Jan. 22, 2021 – MI $656 million – March 30, 2012 – IL, KS, MD $648 million – Dec. 17, 2013 – CA, GA $543 million – July 24, 2018 - CA $536 million – July 8, 2026 – IN

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Did anyone win Mega Millions? Winning numbers Friday March 29, 2024