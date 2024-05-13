Meet the nominees for the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week

The latest Ames Tribune Student of the Week poll is live.

Each week, principals and other school staff in Story County nominate excellent high schoolers for the Ames Tribune's student recognition program.

This series highlights success in academics and extracurriculars. Staff at Story County-area schools will select a student they think rises to the occasion, and AmesTrib.com readers vote to determine the winners.

The public can vote on this week's contest at Amestrib.com through 5 p.m. on Thursday, 16. The student with the most votes will be announced as the winner on Friday, May 17. An accompanying story will be published in the Ames Tribune.

The last winner in the Ames Tribune Student of the Week series was Jacques Attinger of Ames.

Here are the Student of the Week nominees for the week of May 17:

Clare Stahr, Gilbert

Clare Stahr is a 4.0 student-athlete who is an accomplished fine arts participant. Most recently, Stahr was part of the GHS band and choir ensembles that earned Division I ratings in the Large Group Contests; she is a percussionist for the band and a member of the 11/12 and audition choirs for Gilbert High School.

In addition to her accomplishments in the classroom and with fine arts, Stahr is an elite distance runner. She is part of the record-setting 4x800 relay team at GHS and has been a leader in cross country and track. Stahr also participates in Speech and is a member of Student Council.

Kaydence Reyes, Colo-NESCO

Kaydence Reyes continually demonstrates accountability and a desire to be successful in Spanish class each day. At semester there was a change in the Spanish classroom and how students would receive curriculum, Reyes made the transition with a positive attitude and demonstrated strong leadership qualities amongst her peers. She is one of the first to offer support and to help classmates that are struggling.

Additionally, Reyes is continually involved in other extracurricular activities such as student council, volleyball, basketball, spring musical, choir, soccer, and softball where she demonstrates the same positive qualities. She is a great example of what it takes to be a Royal at Colo-NESCO.

