Jacques Attinger of Ames High is the Tribune's Student of the Week

Ames High School's Jacques Attinger prevailed in the Ames Tribune's latest Student of the Week poll.

Attinger received 7,168 votes, or 50.68% of the 14,144 votes cast, to defeat fellow nominees Molly Angell of Colo-NESCO and Maycie Mailey of Nevada.

Attinger is highly respected by his classmates and teachers because of his personal values, work ethic, and caring attitude.

Attinger entered the New York Times Editorial Contest while taking his AP Language and Composition class. His essay was selected for finalist status, ranking in the top 1.19% of 12,592 entries.

Attinger has kept himself busy academically by taking several AP and ISU courses. His other academic pursuits include numerous stints in Science Olympiads at state and national levels. He helps lead Ames' Science Olympiad team and is a co-founder and president of the math club.

Attinger also volunteers for “Raising Readers” where he mentored a young boy. They met twice a week and immediately bonded. Attinger even wrote stories to read and keep the boy engaged.

Last week's winner in the Ames Tribune's Student of the Week series was Ava Pasquariello of Collins-Maxwell.

The other nominees from the latest Student of the Week poll are:

Molly Angell, Colo-NESCO

Molly Angell has been helpful in art class. She is very positive about the other class members' artwork and encourages them. Mrs. Sartori is excited to see the piece she is currently working on.

Maycie Mailey, Nevada

Maycie Mailey is a tremendous student who has participated in various activities during her high school career. She plays soccer for the Nevada Cubs and is a member of the school's iJag group.

Mailey is a leader in the classroom with a strong 3.5 GPA. Mailey is a kind and caring individual who makes everyone feel welcome in the Nevada school community.

