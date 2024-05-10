"The kids are still in our thoughts and prayers." ISU fraternity donates $4K to Perry High students

Representatives from Iowa State University's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity present a check on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Perry High School. From left, PHS students Galilea Melena, Nate Lutterman, Maci Tunink, PHS Counselor Tami Valline, ISU students Oscar Gutierrez, Luke Werthmann, Will Thomas and Perry Middle School Associate Principal Adam Jessen.

An Iowa State University fraternity raised a little more than $4,000 for Perry High School.

The Phi Kappa Psi fraternity usually hosts a philanthropy event at its house once a semester. This semester, it decided to fundraise for Perry High School after a deadly school shooting in January.

Eleven-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, longtime Perry principal Dan Marburger and 17-year-old gunman Dylan Butler died in the tragedy.

Family ties to Perry

One of the brothers from the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, Oscar Gutierrez, graduated from Perry in 2022, and his sibling is currently a senior at PHS. After the shooting, Guiterrez found himself thinking about the short walk home he used to take after school.

"Months afterward, the kids are still in our thoughts and prayers," Guiterrez said. "We just want them to know they're still cared for and looked after."

Phi Kappa Psi held its fundraiser in March, and 300 to 400 people attended. The fraternity raised $4,100, which will be given to the Student Needs Fund at Perry High School.

"(Fundraising for Perry) does mean a lot to mean a lot to me, especially the fact that I live a block away from the high school," Guiterrez said. "When things happened, I told them my door is open for you guys to just sit here for a bit."

Student passion leads to successful fundraiser

Phi Kappa Psi was founded on “the great joy of serving others.” Luke Werthmann, the fraternity's philanthropy chair, said service is its most important pillar.

"Doing stuff like this gives our guys a way to give back to others and shows them they can actually make a difference outside of academics and their professional lives," Werthman said. "It's really good for building character. Giving back to others is a really important aspect of life people should emphasize."

By choosing to support a local cause − especially one that touched the community's heart like Perry High School − Phi Kappa Psi Chapter President Will Thomas said the fraternity saw a lot more engagement from its members and around the community.

"By changing (our cause) to somewhere nearby, that hit close to home for a lot of people," Thomas said. "It was special to see everyone rally together like that."

Phi Kappa Psi donation will support Perry students

Perry High School's Student Needs Fund helps students who have a special need, Perry High counselor Tamara Valline said.

The Student Needs Funds help kids who need clothing, medical co-pays, or equipment for school activities.

"It really depends student by student on the situation that arises," Valline said. "We use those funds to help alleviate any barrier they may have."

Valline said the continued support in Perry, as well as nationally, has meant a lot as the district recovers.

"Since our incident, we've received an outpouring of support across the country, which has been so nice and heartwarming," Valline said. "To have a chunk of money like this designated for our student needs fund, that's really great because that will be able to help us for years to come with students that have needs come up."

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Iowa State fraternity raises over $4,000 for Perry High School students