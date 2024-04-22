The new Ames Community School District superintendent will make an annual salary of $228,000.

Several alleged fights happened at the Ames High School Tuesday, Oct. 17. The school district released a statement Wednesday morning but no criminal charges have been handed out.

The newest Ames Community School District superintendent played a vital role in executing Perry's return to learn plan after a deadly shooting in January.

Scott Grimes was named superintendent Friday, April 19, pending the school board's approval. He was chosen from a list of three finalists.

Grimes is replacing Julious Lawson, who announced he was leaving the district on Jan. 28. His last day will be June 30, ending a two-year tenure to take a position with the Zion School District in eastern Illinois.

Grimes is currently serving as the recovery support administrator at Perry Community School District. He worked with Perry’s administrators as well as state and national leaders to create a return-to-learn plan after a school shooting killed three, including the shooter.

Grimes will begin his new role with an annual salary of $228,000. His official start date is July 1, 2024.

Ames School Board President Kelly Winfrey said the district is excited to welcome their new hire.

“Mr. Grimes is an experienced leader who cares deeply about students, and we are thrilled for him to lead the district,” Winfrey said in a press release.

What experience does Ames' new superintendent have?

Grimes has more than a decade of experience as a superintendent. He served for 12 years as superintendent at Dallas Center-Grimes before moving to Perry.

He built a 5-12 Vision at DC-G by connecting businesses with schools. He also created a sharing agreement that enabled Johnston students to benefit from DC-G’s agriscience strand with support from major businesses.

Grimes also spent four years as superintendent at Louisa-Muscatine Community School District.

He's looking forward to starting the next chapter of his career in Ames.

“I am eager to serve an organization that continuously progresses towards greatness for the betterment of the whole child and which values its families, staff, and community,” Grimes said in a press release.

Celia Brocker is a government, crime, political and education reporter for the Ames Tribune. She can be reached at CBrocker@gannett.com.

