Meet the candidates for Warren County Board of Supervisors in the new District 5

Two candidates are competing to represent the new Warren County Board of Supervisors District 5, which includes Carlisle, Ackworth and Liberty Center.

It's the first election for this seat, as supervisor districts were redrawn and approved in early January. The change also added two more districts.

Republicans Crystal McIntyre, who is currently the District 2 supervisor, and Tony Beck will square off for their party's nomination in June.

To help voters, the Des Moines Register sent questions to all federal, Des Moines area legislative and local candidates running for political office this year. Their answers have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

The primary election is scheduled for June 4 ahead of the Nov. 5 general election.

More: Early voting has started for Iowa's June 4 primary election. Here's what you should know:

Who is Tony Beck?

Tony Beck

Age: 50

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Milo

Current town of residence: Milo

Education: High school diploma

Occupation: City maintenance, city of Lacona

Political experience and civic activities: Milo fire chief

Who is Crystal McIntyre?

Crystal McIntyre

Age: 54

Party: Republican

Where did you grow up: Texas

Current town of residence: Milo

Education: U.S. Army

Occupation: Iowa Workforce Development in the Labor Market Information Division

Political experience and civic activities: Warren County Board of Supervisors since 2015, Sunday school teacher to primary age children.

Why are you running?

Beck: To better serve the smaller communities of Warren County, improve roads, and better public safety.

McIntyre: Seeing how our current board members are easily manipulated and persuaded to do things contrary to the will of the people and one of those members is seeking reelection is why I initially decided to run again.

What is the most important issue facing Warren County and how would you address it in office?

Beck: The budget, roads, and countywide EMS. I just don't feel the current supervisors quite have the full understandings of the last two issues. They understand the budget but I feel they don't put the money in the proper buckets to spend the money on the right things. It is just time for new blood and some new input to make the county run better.

McIntyre: How our budget was handled over the last two years and being transparent. I have and will educate the public if the board does not listen to rural concerns and to what all board members contribute.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two Republicans running for new Warren County supervisor District 5